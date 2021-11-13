TICONDEROGA — Reliving the events that took place in the fall of 1781, the fabled Fort Ticonderoga recently honored current Armed Forces service members as well as veterans with free admission.
Throughout the day displays, lectures and the history of 240 years ago was brought into the present.
Among the plethora of activities were musket demonstrations as well as the use of bateaus fleeing the conflict and ferrying the military,
Families in period raiment carried on with their daily routines which included dining on meager rations, while kids frolicked with pastimes of the day such as “Ring Around the Rosie.” Other demonstrations included the use of rigging and sail-making, carpentry, and the utilization of oxen to haul logs and cannons.
EVENTS OF 1781
Fort Ti Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle delved into the complex politics and strategy of the Northern frontier during the last months of the Revolutionary War.
A premier event of the day was the ceremony and interment of “the Rebel Serjeants Body” and the delicate interactions between the British command and the Governor of Vermont. Basically the Vermont Militia sergeant was killed due to mistaken identity which today is often referred to as “collateral damage”. This was after the Fort Ti commander Barry St. Leger had instructed that any Vermonter encountered was to be treated in a, “friendly manner.”
HONORED MODERN SERVICE MEMBERS
Fort Ti President and CEO Beth Hill said, “This gives us a wonderful opportunity to honor active military and veterans for their service and to bring Ticonderoga’s history to life.”
Hill discussed a letter she recently received from the 90+ year-old daughter of a WWI veteran who had encountered Stephen Pell, the fort patron who initiated the fort’s reconstruction, while both were serving in Europe. The letter entailed how grateful he was for the healing effect of the fort and vicinity when he visited after returning from war. He mentioned the natural beauty and comforting effects.
“People come here to have discussions of the past, present and future, and use it as a place for learning and understanding,” said Hill.
Among the veterans visiting that weekend was retired Army Colonel William “Corky” Lowe, who served for 30 years including time in Vietnam. Lowe indicated he makes an effort to visit and learn from historic sites.
Air Force Veteran Mike Wayne was busy taking photographs and listening to lectures. “I enjoyed the Mountain Man era,” said Lowe who was stationed in Utah. “I am also interested in the French and Indian War. It is mainly the guns being used back then, especially the Kentucky and Pennsylvania long rifles that I appreciate. They were beautiful.” He admits it would have, “been a real challenge to have served in the 1700’s. I admire the reenactors.”
DIFFERENT BACK THEN
Dressed in Colonial period attire was Jim Casco, a former US Marine who served in Vietnam.
As for his serving during the Revolutionary War period versus more modern times, Casco indicated: “it depends on when and where you were. You did not have the medical advances back then. People were different back then and not used to the amenities we have today. This includes the military component as well.” He felt it might have been better to have been in the North Country during the Winter of 1777-78 as due to the colder weather there was less disease.
Not all that participated were older, such as Audrey Cook, a freshman at Ticonderoga Central School. Though she was proficient with several musical instruments, this was her introduction to playing a fife. “This has been a great experience. At times, the fort and reenactments have been overlooked by local people as if it was a separate entity,” said Cook.
