TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga debuts a new chapter in its history, visitors can experience 1760 and the story of British soldiers and American provincials’ attempt for military dominance on Lake Champlain.
“Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said.
“Daily programs bring to life epic chapters of history and signature stories through new interactive programs and world-class museum exhibits, boat tours aboard the Carillon, living history events, special programs, lush gardens, Mount Defiance tours, hands-on family activities, and more!”
The 2023 Fort Ticonderoga highlights include:
Fort Ticonderoga will debut a new chapter allowing its guests to experience and explore the year 1760 as British soldiers and American provincials fighting for military dominance on Lake Champlain.
Carillon Boat Cruises will be offered as a 75-minute narrated tour on Lake Champlain, including regional beer and wine for purchase. Private charters and group outings are available.
“Underwater Ticonderoga from the King’s Shipyard” a new exhibit displaying the findings of the 2019 survey of the shipyard, established by the British upon capturing the then Fort Carillon in July 1759 to counter the French naval presence on Lake Champlain.
Fort visitors can walk through the King’s Garden to explore Ticonderoga’s story following the revolution, this garden includes a section designed especially for children. The Victory Garden to experience how the British soldiers enjoyed success. Also featured is oxen duo, Mick and Mack.
Living history events will take place throughout the summer, including Independence Day weekend and the Sound of 1776. The July 22 and July 23 Defiance & Independence battle reenactment will explore how American soldiers held the line in the name of Liberty, featuring a dramatic nighttime program.
A birds-eye view of the Fort and surrounding area will be visible from the top of Mount Defiance, visitors can hike the trail General Burgoyne made with his troops, or you can drive to the top. Discover how this summit shaped America’s history during the “Mount Defiance: Witness to History” offered Tuesday through Sunday at 4 p.m.
In July and August visiting families can aid soldiers in their daily duties, earning rewards for completing tasks.
Specialty tours will be available again including behind-the-scenes programs led by museum curators and night time programs.
General admission tickets remain valid for two consecutive days.
“As a leader in delivering a premium historic destination experience, we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Fort Ticonderoga for the daily visitation Campaign Season– building family memories, fostering enjoyment in our site’s beauty, and inspiring visitors to discover the power of the past and its meaning to us today,”Hill said.
Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance will be open for visitation Tuesday-Sunday May 6-Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Support for Fort Ticonderoga’s 2023 season is provided by a grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.fortticonderoga.org.
