TICONDEROGA — A two-day 18th-century battle reenactment at Fort Ticonderoga will include a big nighttime engagement lighting up the sky.
The recreation of the 1759 Siege of Carillon is slated for Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 at the historic stone fortress, with the night battle starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
GATES OPEN AT 7
Gates open at 7 p.m. and ticket sales close at 7:45 p.m. A battle briefing tour is at 7:30 p.m., to show visitors where the events actually happened inside the fort on July 23, 1759. Tickets are limited but can be purchased online at the fort’s website, www.fortticonderoga.org.
Fort Communications Specialist Ryann Wiktorko said this will be one of the fort’s biggest reenactments ever.
“(Enter) Fort Carillon on July 23, 1759, and discover why the French chose to make their stand here on Lake Champlain,” he said in a news release. “Visitors will discover General Jeffrey Amherst’s plan to prevent the mistakes of 1758 as he advanced towards Ticonderoga with his 11,000-man army of British and American provincial soldiers.”
EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS
The year before, the French had turned back a large British force in what was known as the Battle of Carillon, as the fort was named then.
British regulars, American provincials, rangers, and Native American warriors pushed from Lake George to capture the Heights of Carillon before the 1759 battle.
“See how French soldiers traded ground for time, as they carefully stalled the British advance in preparation to defend Fort Carillon,” Wiktorko said. “During a dramatic evening program on Saturday, the twilight will be ablaze with gunfire as visitors experience the 1759 Siege of Carillon based on original eyewitness accounts on both sides of the lines. British and American provincial soldiers continued to dig their cannon batteries and guard their position even as mortar bombs fell along with the darkness.”
The aftermath of the battle is Sunday, starting at 9:30 a.m. when the fort opens. It closes at 5 p.m. The fort will be open regular hours during the reenactment, which is included in the admission price, except for the nighttime siege reenactment which requires an additional advance ticket.
FRENCH RETREAT
“Explore the last days of Fort Carillon, as the French prepared to evacuate, even as they continued to fire at the encircling British,” Wiktorko said. “French soldiers sortied out from Fort Carillon one last time to disrupt British progress on their entrenchments and cannon batteries. After initially faltering from the surprise, British and American provincial soldiers regained their position and the work of the siege continued. Get the rare sight of the French evacuating by bateau on Lake Champlain.”
Following the French retreat, the fort was renamed Fort Ticonderoga by the British, and it remained in their hands until Ethan Allen and his Green Mountain Boys captured it for the revolution in 1775.
The event will take place all weekend using demonstrations, vignettes, narrated boat cruises, and battle reenactments.
