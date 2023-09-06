TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will host Homeschool Day for homeschool students and their parents on Friday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Visitors will participate in interactive programs, visit museum exhibitions and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze.
“Special this year, Homeschool Day will feature the story of 1760 as participants experience the unfolding story as British soldiers and American provincials prepare on land and Lake Champlain for their last campaign, deep into the heart of French Canada,” Fort Ticonderoga Vice President of Public History Stuart Lilie said.
A 75-minute scenic narrated boat cruise aboard the tour boat Carillon Will begin at 10:30 a.m..
Visitors can practice formation tactics, drills, and marches during the “To Act as One United Body” program.
Hands-on programs will take place in the historic trades shops at 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
A program illustrating the process of feeding the troops as the midday meal is prepared will take place at 12:00 p.m..
Beyond the military history and related programs, homeschool families will explore the beauty of the historic King’s Garden and create garden-inspired art with watercolors or help tend the vegetables and flowers.
The new “Heroic Corn Maze” will be open.
To view the schedule, visit the events calendar on www.fortticonderoga.org.
The cost is $7 per student, one free parent per family. Additional adults pay the group rate of $15.
Pre-registration is not necessary. For questions, call 518-585-2821.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.