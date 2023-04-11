TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga will open its doors to the public for the 2023 season starting Saturday, May 6.
Visitors can experience 2,000-acres of historic adventures, boat tours, gardens, new exhibits and new programs.
Ticonderoga’s history and stories are highlighted through living exhibits depicting historic trades, the daily life of soldiers’, as well as, weapons demonstrations, outdoor activities, and other special events.
“Fort Ticonderoga is a must-see destination, a center of learning, and an interactive, multi-faceted experience,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“Daily programs bring to life epic chapters of history and signature stories through new interactive programs and world-class museum exhibits, boat tours aboard the Carillon, living history events, special programs, lush gardens, Mount Defiance tours, hands-on family activities, and more!”
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Some highlights for the 2023 season will include:
• Fort Ticonderoga will debut a new chapter allowing its guests to experience and explore the year 1760 as British soldiers and American provincials ensure military dominance on Lake Champlain.
• Carillon Boat Cruises will be offered as a 75-minute narrated tour on Lake Champlain, including regional beer and wine for purchase. Private charters and group outings are available, inquire by calling 518-585-1023.
• A featured exhibit titled “Underwater Ticonderoga from the King’s Shipyard” to display the findings of the 2019 survey of the shipyard, established by the British upon capturing the then Fort Carillon in July 1759 to counter the French naval presence on Lake Champlain.
• Fort visitors can walk through the King’s Garden to explore Ticonderoga’s story following the revolution, this garden includes a section designed especially for children. The Victory Garden to experience how the British soldiers enjoyed success. There is also an oxen duo, Mick and Mack.
• Living history events will take place throughout the summer, including Independence Day weekend and the Sound of 1776. The July 22 and July 23 Defiance & Independence battle reenactment will explore how American soldiers held the line in the name of Liberty, featuring a dramatic nighttime program.
• A birds-eye view of the Fort will be visible from the top of Mount Defiance, visitors can hike the trail General Burgoyne made with his troops, or you can drive to the top. Discover how this summit shaped America’s history during the “Mount Defiance: Witness to History” offered Tuesdays and Sundays at 4:00 p.m.
SPECIALTY TOURS
In July and August visiting families can aid soldiers in their daily duties, earning awards for completing tasks.
Specialty tours will be available again this season for behind-the-scenes program with a curator, or thrill at Ticonderoga after hours during one our exciting night time programs.
“As a leader in delivering a premium historic destination experience, we are thrilled to welcome visitors back to Fort Ticonderoga for the daily visitation Campaign Season– building family memories, fostering enjoyment in our site’s beauty, and inspiring visitors to discover the power of the past and its meaning to us today,” said Hill.
Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance will be open for visitation Tuesday-Sunday May 6 to Oct. 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Tickets are encouraged to be purchased online in advance by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org or can be purchased the day-of at the Admissions Booth.
