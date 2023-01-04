TICONDEROGA — It was January 1776 when oxen hauled supplies over frozen Lake Champlain from Fort Ticonderoga to the Continental Army in Canada.
That event will be recreated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the national historic landmark.
“Highlighted programming throughout the day brings to life Fort Ticonderoga as a critical supply depot for the Northern Continental Army in January 1776,” fort Communications Specialist Ryann Wiktorko said in a release.
“(Visitors can) watch oxen hauling sleds heaped with edible essentials and see how General Phillip Schuyler used Lake Champlain as a frozen highway to bring vital supplies to the Continental Army in Canada, utilizing the sheer power of cattle.”
‘UNSUNG WORK’
The one-day event will showcase the early days of the American Revolution as the rebel army participated in the siege of French Quebec.
Wiktorko said there will be reenactors cutting firewood and assembling oxen sleds for visitors to interact with.
Veterans will be reenlisting and women at the fort will be mending soldiers’ clothes and serving as medical personnel.
“Examine the unsung work of the women that served at Ticonderoga as they mended both shirts and soldiers as active laundresses and nurses,” Wiktorko said. “(You can) tour officers’ quarters and see all the comforts within.”
A full event schedule is at www.fortticonderoga.org.
“This living history event will dramatically portray Fort Ticonderoga’s story during the first winter of the Revolutionary War,” Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO Beth Hill said in the release.
“Our commitment to bringing the dramatic and real story of our past to life through unforgettable programs at Fort Ticonderoga is an opportunity to share with our visitors the importance of this place in the founding of America.”
The fort is not normally open during the winter, but will be for this special event. Admission is $15 per adult and $10 a child. It is free to Fort Ticonderoga Members, Ambassador Pass holders, and children age four and under.
Appropriate footwear for winter weather conditions that day is highly recommended, Wiktorko said.
The 1776 Supplying our Army in Canada Living History Event is part of Fort Ticonderoga’s Winter Quarters lineup of programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.