TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga is offering new opportunities for the family this summer, from the shores of Lake Champlain to the heights of Mount Defiance featuring Ticonderoga’s history and stories through narrative performances, events and programs.
New this season is the “Heroic Corn Maze” designed to offer 6-acres of corn to navigate using history clues related to Fort Ticonderoga.
The maze is divided into two phases, giving guests the chance to gain confidence in the smaller maze before tackling the main maze; the average time to complete the maze is approximately 20 minutes for the first phase and up to an hour for the second.
The Family Guided Tour provides a kid-friendly overview of all of the exciting things to do during a visit.
A new family scavenger hunt entitled “In His Majesty’s Service” gives families a chance to work together to complete tasks as they explore Fort Ticonderoga and receive rewards for helping the soldiers with their daily duties.
A new experience entitled “Arming the Redcoats” will allow visitors to go beyond the exhibit cases with Fort Ticonderoga Curator Dr. Matthew Keagle and handle original rare weapons from Fort Ticonderoga’s Museum collection.
“We look forward to continue welcoming thousands of families this summer where the learning is easy and memories are made of historic proportions,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO, said.
“New summer offerings bring visitors into Fort Ticonderoga’s epic story through hands-on activities, programs and exhibitions that ignite the spark for families and the joy of learning together while gaining a deeper understanding of our nation’s past and its meaning to us today.”
The following events are part of the Fort Ticonderoga Signature events:
“The Sound of 1776” a living history event will take place Saturday, August 5 and Sunday August 6 featuring the story of the Northern Continental Army through musical concerts, living history vignettes and weapons demonstrations, and more.
The Heritage Harvest and Horse Festival will take place Saturday, September 30 featuring working animal demonstrations, friendly farm animals, farmers market, crafts, family activities, the 6-acre corn maze and vegetables grown in the King’s Garden.
Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance are open for visitation Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. through October 29, 2023.
Tickets can be purchased, including Carillon boat tours and premium programs, online in advance by visiting www.fortticonderoga.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.