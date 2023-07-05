TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga has created the Northern Department as part of the nation’s 250 year commemoration of the American War for Independence.
This initiative is expected to promote and market regional historic sites during the commemorative period from 2024-2027 through print and digital content as well as social media platforms.
The announcement was made at a 250th commemoration meeting held at Fort Ticonderoga’s Mars Education Center.
Representatives from over 50 partnering organizations, museums and historic sites from across New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Canada were in attendance to discuss plans.
“The Northern Department shouldered the assault of British forces from the Canada in 1776 and 1777, culminating in the surrender of John Burgoyne’s army in October of 1777, forever altering the course of American history,” Devin R. Lander, New York State Historian, said.
“Today, as we build plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the War for the American Independence, we are thrilled to see Fort Ticonderoga initiate the recreation of the Northern Department. This project, connecting key partners in New York, Vermont and Canada, will promote Northern Department historic sites and draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the region during the commemorative period.”
Fort Ticonderoga will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution as the conflict that shaped our nation.
Fort Ticonderoga will explore the individuals, alliances, triumphs, and challenges of the war to achieve American independence.
“It might be said that Washington’s tour of the forts and battlefields of the Northern Department in 1783 made this region collectively the site of the first Revolutionary War tourism,” Beth L. Hill, Fort Ticonderoga President and CEO. said.
“The Northern Department was critical to American victory in the Revolution and was recognized early on as the site of remarkable human achievements combined with some of America’s most dramatic scenery. Today we are energized to build off this legacy, encourage travel and catapult our region into the forefront of 250th commemoration in New York, the United States, North America, and beyond!”
To learn more about 250th programs, events and other commemorative plans, visit https://www.fortticonderoga.org/learn-and-explore/ticonderoga-250th-real-time-revolution/.
