TICONDEROGA — Fort Ticonderoga is launching their winter quarters season, a new schedule of programs from November through April.
Visitors of Fort Ticonderoga will be immersed in history, seminars, special programs, behind-the-scenes tours and hands-on workshops.
“Discover a new perspective of Ticonderoga’s epic history and stunning historic landscape during our Winter Quarters season,” Beth Hill, president and CEO of Fort Ticonderoga, said.
“Just as the armies of the 18th century moved into Winter Quarters during this period of the year, Fort Ticonderoga captures the story, activities, and winter-time beauty of the 2000-acre site. Fort Ticonderoga is continuing to lead the way for regional destinations to offer year-round experiences. From special group tours and field trips, classroom visits, incredible living history events, seminars and lectures series and a variety of other programs and new exhibitions, Fort Ticonderoga’s Winter Quarters is a must-do for residents in the region as well as the many tourists who visit the Adirondacks for its story, beauty, and wintertime activities.”
LIVING HISTORY
In-person living history events are scheduled from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on the following dates;
Saturday, Nov. 12: “A Day Longer in the Field” — Experience American soldiers from 1759 preparing the fort and themselves for winter on the northern frontier.
Saturday, Dec. 17: “Riot, Yankees v. Buckskins” — Experience a riot between Pennsylvania and Massachusetts soldiers on Christmas day.
Saturday, Jan. 14: “Supplying our Army in Canada” — Explore the many needs of an army in the winter, see how soldiers kept each other clothed, fed and warm across Lake Champlain and in Canada.
Saturday, Feb. 18: “His Majesty’s Garrison of Ticonderoga” — Experience the eve of the American Revolution through the eyes of a British soldier and their families.
Saturday, March 4: “The Bridge to 1777” — Experience American Soldiers defending the fort against British attacks both on land, the lake and on ice.
FORT FEVER SERIES
Fort Ticonderoga museum staff will share their latest research and discoveries through their Fort Fever series, all programs require pre-registry and begin at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25: Kevin Maher, Artificer Shoemaker will speak from “From Lake to Last: Reproducing Shipwreck Shoes”
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Matthew Keagle, curator, will speak from “Hidden Hands: Uncovering the Black Presence in Fort Ticonderoga’s Collection”
Wednesday, March 22: Tabitha Hubbard, Collections Manager will speak from “Documenting, Preserving and Making Accessible Ticonderoga’s Collections”
Wednesday, April 19: Cameron Green, Director of Interpretation will speak from “Buidling British Ticonderoga”
Guests can make their own 18th century clothing during their hands-on workshops, scheduled as follows.
Dec. 3 and 4: Regimental Coats workshop.
Jan. 21 and 22: Women’s Petticoat workshop.
Feb. 11 and 12: Linded wool breeches workshop.
March 25 and 26: Wool waistcoats workshop.
To learn more about Fort Ticonderoga’s winter quarters visit http://www.fortticonderoga.org/
