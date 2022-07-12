Fort Ti announces pavilion events

TICONDEROGA — The Fort Ticonderoga Association announces two new programs for guests to experience the history of Fort Ticonderoga.
One of the new programs being offered at the fort is a tour of the newly restored 1826 pavilion where visitors will learn more about its history and changes over the years. The other new program is tea time in the pavilion. Visitors will get a taste of high society with seasonal treats and tea.
“Premium and behind-the-scenes programs provide guests an opportunity to enrich their Fort Ticonderoga experience through tours and demonstrations, focusing on unique parts of history, led by our staff of knowledgeable and engaging historians,” Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO, said.
“These tours and events are perfect for a family outing, activity with friends, or for solo enjoyment.”
Pavillion Tea will be held July 28 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pavillion formal dining room.
The Pavillion tour will be held Aug. 24, Sept. 8 and 22 as well as Oct. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Visitors will enjoy the 60-minute tour of the history of the pavilion going from summer home to hotel. Unique furniture, art and archaeological remains will be on exhibit for the first time.
OTHER EVENTS
Other events offered by the association are as follows:
The Gossip Tour is available July 13, 27 and Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. visitors will go beyond the battles in this adult-only walking tour depicting the drama at Ticonderoga. This tour will include stairs and moderate walking distances.
Guns by Night will be available July 14, 21 and 28 as well as Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. this 90 minute tour and demonstration on musketry and cannons will offer insight to how this weaponry was used to attack and defend the strategic citadel.
The Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain will take place July 16, 23, and 30 as well as Aug. 5 and 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Aug. 20 and 27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visitors will ride aboard the Carillon, a 1920’s style tour boat, to experience the scenic views Lake Champlain has to offer. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
Visitors will learn the history of the construction and reconstruction of the fort during the Beneath Fortress Walls tour offered July 20 and Aug. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Explore the collection of artillery in the Cannon and Coffee tour offered Aug. 5 and 12 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Learn how historians can read these pieces and what that tells us about the history of military tactics. Coffee will be served in a keep-sake Fort Ticonderoga mug.
To find more information and purchase tickets, visit fortticonderoga.org/experience/special-tours-programs/.
