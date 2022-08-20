CROWN POINT — Though the sounds and smoke of muskets filled the air, there was much more to the events involving the encampment at the site of Fort Frederic and Fort Crown Point.
The French initiated construction of Fort Frederic in 1734 on the peninsula forming the narrows of Lake Champlain at what is called Crown Point. It lasted for a quarter century until the French destroyed it upon retreating from British forces.
His Majesty’s Fort at Crown Point began construction in 1759 under the direction of General Jeffery Amherst and was primarily utilized for staging as the French were no longer a threat in the area.
Captain Seth Warner and a contingent of Green Mountain boys captured the fort in May 1775 and had more than 100 canons from the fort transported to Boston to fight off the British invasion of that port city. In 1777, the fort was relinquished to the British who abandoned it in 1780.
Much of the two forts’ history revolved around the French and Indian War of 1754-1763, which in part coincided with the Seven Years’ War (1756-1763) that was being waged in Europe.
For the previous two years, the annual summer reenactments at Crown Point had been cancelled due to the COVID pandemic and thus, like many other activities, it has been renewed at a smaller scale.
The participants came from a plethora of “real life” occupations but have a common interest in reliving history and promoting the education of the time.
Attired in period vestments and avoiding the hot blacktop, Peter Ogrinc and Gia Spiotti sauntered barefoot hand-in-hand prior to the raging battle. Spiotti, a music composition student, was at Crown Point as her parents run a trading post at such events.
“It’s fun and an excuse to get outside. This provides a different perspective as there is more than just the military at these events. You become immersed in history," she said.
As for Ogrinc, an electrical engineering student, “My girlfriend (Spiotti) encouraged me to come. It’s really interesting.”
Rob LaVasseur, a retired computer technician, portrayed a common farmer who joins the French Militia. “I do this just for fun. I like to camp at 18th Century historic sites and live the rough life of the times.”
Smoke from his easily transportable cooking stove, which he created, enveloped retired blacksmith Brian Anderson.
While somewhat disappointed in the smaller turnout, he was heartened that happenings such as this are starting up again.
“I regularly go to events like this and make historical-based things. My interest in historical objects has been life-long, and I have been going to these events for 16 years," he said.
"This gives a living context to things that I have been making.”
Fourth grade teacher Mary Skelly gathered firewood and responded to the rationale for participating.
“Why wouldn’t you? I teach fourth graders New York history. I can bring this right into my classroom," Skelly said.
"I’m usually with the artillery, but there isn’t any here today.”
As for why she is portraying the French side, Mary responded with a smile: “I’m Irish. So anything against the British is good.”
Mike Skelly considers his profession sedate.
“I am an accountant for New York State, but that’s boring. How can you not want to do this? History is in our back yard. Being on a historical site is a real draw. This is not like a theme park, though I have nothing against them,” he said.
As she carded wool, Lausanne LaBombarde commented: “I do this for my love of history. I am a weaver, wool spinner and dyer, though no woman would be doing this on the battlefield.”
Portraying a member of the Delaware, Tom Nedweden could be heard discussing languages and dialects with a French soldier.
“My favorite historical person is Samuel de Champlain. I like to watch French and Indian War movies, many of which are in French, so my girlfriend translates them for me,” he said.
On a large blanket is an assortment of wood and metal implements.
“I make period correct tableware," Nedweden said. "I have been enthralled with history and how people lived and prospered from the land since I was a kid.”
Looking at the lake before him, Nedweden concluded: “This was the view Champlain had 400 years ago, but it was not quite as dirty.”
Having Seneca heritage made Criss Numssen want to be a part of historical events.
“I enjoy teaching people about the history and experiences of the time period. I wish I could do this as a living,” said the self-employed firewood proprietor.
Dressed in a British outfit, P. J. Miller said: “There are so many reasons for me doing this, though primarily it is to educate the public in our community. You can read journals, but when you put on the clothes, get sweaty, and get eaten by bugs, you really understand what went on. This is the real thing.”
Paul Steven puffed on his pipe as he portrayed a Rogers’ Ranger.
“I’m retired from Pratt and Whitney, but have been doing portrayals for 44 years," Steven said. "A fellow employee invited me to an event in Lake George, handed me a musket and uniform, and that’s all it took.”
At the terminus of the battle, which in this case had no fallen heroes, the enactors headed back to their respective camping areas while the audience applauded.
