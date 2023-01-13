PLATTSBURGH — This past August, Dr. Joseph M. Segriff graduated from Middlesex College in Edison, New Jersey with an A. A. degree in African American Studies. He graduated with Highest Honors.
Among his noteworthy papers in his program was a final-exam paper, titled, “Scorching an Untamed Earth with Kindly Smiles: Hegemonic Powers Exploit a Dark Continent’s Proudest People.”
LIVED IN PLATTSBURGH
In addition, on July 5, 2022, Segriff graduated from Hudson County Community College in Jersey City, New Jersey with an A. S. degree in Biology. He graduated with honors, earning a Magna Cum Laude academic distinction.
Segriff lived in Plattsburgh for over 20 years, graduated several times from Plattsburgh State University and, also, graduated from Clinton Community College. He now lives in New Jersey.
On May 26, 2022, Segriff graduated with an A. S. degree in Biotechnology from Hudson County Community College, graduating in the college’s 45th anniversary commencement ceremony, earning honors, Magna Cum Laude.
One week earlier, on May 18, Segriff graduated from Salem Community College in Carney’s Point, New Jersey on their 50th annual commencement with an A. S. degree in Health Science. He also earned an A. A. degree in Liberal Arts. On both degrees, he graduated with Highest Honors, earning a 4.0 grade point average.
PRESIDENT’S CITATION
He was awarded Salem Community College’s “President’s Citation” award, for having “achieved exceptionally meritorious academic achievement for the 2021-2022 year.”
During both semesters, Fall 2021 and Spring 2022, Segriff was awarded “Certificates of Academic Achievement,” earning “an outstanding academic record as a full-time student and has been placed on the Dean’s List.”
Segriff has earned 10 graduate degrees, 12 undergraduate degrees for a total of 22 college degrees. He also has now earned college degrees from 12 different colleges/universities.
Dr. Segriff is a public-speaking professor at Montclair State University, located in Montclair, New Jersey. He is also a certified professional life coach.
He holds academic expertise in several areas, including writing pedagogy and academic writing.
