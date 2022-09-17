PERU — When Tracy Kujawa, along with her father, lived at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base for a year in the 1970s, she attended 9th grade at Peru High School, where she met Carol Solari-Ruscoe, a social studies teacher that would eventually become a lifelong friend.
‘THE COOLEST TEACHER’
“At the time, she was Mrs. Jennings,” Kujawa said.
“She was my 9th grade social studies teacher. I honestly cannot tell you why I was drawn to her as a kind of mentor. I just thought, there was so much going on in the country at the time, and there weren’t many minorities in the area at that time. I ended up having to go to this school seemingly in the middle of nowhere and I loved it. I met the coolest teacher.”
Kujawa only attended that school for one year, moving after her father was stationed to Indonesia.
CURRENT EVENTS CONNECTION
But it was before the year ended that Kujawa developed a rapport with her teacher, often discussing current events.
“She used to hold a current events quiz,” Kujawa said.
“Every week, ten to 20 questions about current events. What was happening here, what was happening overseas, all kinds of things. At first, I wasn’t paying attention to anything really, but she kept returning them to me with failing grades in bright red ink. So I started watching the news every night. I started getting 90s instead of 60s.”
According to Kujawa, this memory is a favorite because it reminds her of the positive change her teacher brought to her life.
Solari-Ruscoe said that it “warms my heart to know that I genuinely made a difference in Tracy’s life.”
“Teaching is not a career one chooses for instant gratification. It is often months and years later that I have met a former student and found out that, unknowingly, something I did as an educator had a positive impact on them. Tracy and I just clicked. There was something very special about her and I remember inviting her to my house at the end of the school year for lunch. I loved and still love her humor, her compassion and her drive. Knowing that I have been one of the people to impact Tracy’s life makes me believe I cared about my students.”
KEPT IN TOUCH
Kujawa and her former teacher kept in touch by sending letters to each other. This continued as Kujawa progressed through life, with Solari-Ruscoe offering input and guidance through undergrad and graduate school, relationships, careers, divorces and retirement.
“I still remember,” Kujawa said.
“I had been corresponding with her through letters, I don’t remember what I said to prompt this response, but one of her letters said something along the lines of ‘Tracy, you can stop calling me Mrs. Jennings,’ and it just took me by surprise.”
Solari-Ruscoe was glad to be able to watch their relationship evolve.
“Since the mid ‘70s, we have stayed in touch following each other’s lives over the years,” she said.
“We shared our highs and lows as life deals both. Through our years of contact, I was able to see the evolution of Tracy the student into Tracy the young woman with maturity and determination to succeed in whatever she chose as a career path. I couldn’t be prouder of the woman she has become and the legacy she will leave.”
TIME TO REPAY
After approximately 48 years of friendship, Kujawa felt the need to repay her former teacher for all the life lessons and valued guidance she had given her.
About a year ago, Kujawa had proposed an idea to Solari-Ruscoe, an all expense-paid cruise to Alaska, with only two stipulations: Solari-Ruscoe had to pick the destination and they had to go together.
“She didn’t believe me,” Kujawa said.
“She didn’t think I was serious until I brought it up again a few weeks later, then again when I had the itinerary laid out for her.”
IN A NEW LIGHT
Kujawa had already thought the two were friends, but according to her, the trip dissolved all barriers that she believed remained.
“I finally saw her,” Kujawa said.
“It couldn’t have been a more beautiful trip, even if it was scripted. I couldn’t believe how funny and interactive she is. I mean I have known her for a long time, but I just saw her in such a new light.”
Kujawa said the trip was not what she expected.
“She loved trivia,” Kujawa said.
“I think we won 3 different times.”
MENTORS COME IN ALL DIFFERENT FORMS
One cruise could not make up for the level of impact they’d had on each other’s lives.
“How did I know when she walked into my classroom so many years ago that our relationship would evolve from teacher-student to longtime friends,” Solari-Ruscoe said.
“Definitely one of the special relationships in my life! I can honestly say that Tracy has provided a perspective I wouldn’t have seen if it wasn’t for her.”
Kujawa has seen a teacher, mentor and friend in Solari-Ruscoe, leaving an imprint in her life that she is grateful for.
“Mentors come in all different forms,” Kujawa said.
“It can be a relative, a teacher, someone in your career, no matter who it is, they need to push you to be curious about the world. In my case, it’s a former teacher, and I always believed that teaching doesn’t stop at the bell.”
