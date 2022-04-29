PLATTSBURGH — Former Press-Republican Editor-in-Chief Jim Dynko died Wednesday evening.
Dynko passed away at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh after a longtime battle with lung and heart issues. His family and loved ones were by his side. He was 74.
HELD SEVERAL POSTS
Dynko joined the P-R in November 1971 as a reporter. He covered police, Plattsburgh city government and several other news beats during his time as a reporter.
In 1974, the newspaper moved from its aging site on Clinton Street to a new, specially designed building at 170 Margaret St. There, Dynko was central in the development of modern newspaper processes and concepts that were soon to transform the entire industry.
In 1979, he rose to the position of editor, the chief executive of the newsroom.
He led the paper through several redesigns and, most notably, the development of the P-R’s first Sunday edition, which appeared in September 1987.
TOOK LEADERS TO TASK
Always an affable person, Dynko was respectful and compassionate when dealing with the public yet true to the ideals of good journalism.
A stickler for open government, Dynko would often tangle with then-City Mayor Rev. Roland St. Pierre over what the public should know.
He was well respected by staff as well as public officials. Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo once called Dynko personally to discuss an editorial that appeared in the P-R, an action that was extremely rare for a sitting governor.
Dynko held a number of important positions over the years in state and national media organizations. He was often on the road attending meetings of those groups.
A Navy veteran, he also was invited to attend the commissioning of the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain in Pascagoula, MS, in 1988.
Dynko also appeared with P-R Managing Editor Bob Grady as co-hosts of a news talk show, called “Mountain Lake Journal,” on Mountain Lake Public Television in the early 2000s, interviewing prominent local newsmakers on topics of the day.
“As the editor of the Press-Republican, Jim Dynko was a true community leader who always listened to the concerns of everyone,” said current P-R Editor-in-Chief Joe LoTemplio, who was hired by Dynko in 1985.
“He was a tremendous storyteller and a student of local history, which served us all well. Our condolences and thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his P-R family and all those who knew him.”
P-R General Manager Lamiaa Aly, who started at the paper in 2006, said Dynko had become a dear friend and mentor.
“I respected him immensely for his knowledge and integrity, and his utmost passion while editor was to keep our community well informed,” Aly said.
“After Jim retired, we remained good friends and he continued to support my career. I’m very shaken about this and I will miss him dearly.”
INVOLVED IN COMMUNITY
Dynko’s family includes a daughter, Karly Dynko, a teacher at Peru Central School, and a son, Connor Dynko, a patrolman with the Plattsburgh City Police Department.
When he wasn’t at the paper, Dynko was heavily involved in community service. He served as a firefighter for Keeseville Volunteer Fire Department and later, for decades, as a member of Rescue Hose No. 5, the city’s volunteer department.
Dynko was also a youth baseball coach in the area for several years, and in his later years, an umpire for youth leagues. As a teen, Dynko had been an outstanding catcher at various levels in the Albany area.
‘AN AWFUL LOT OF LAUGHING’
Dynko and Grady remained the closest of friends for more than 50 years, beginning as P-R colleagues in 1972. In retirement, they talked every day, either on the phone or in person.
“In all that time,” Grady reflected, “I was never mad at him for one second. And he was never mad at me. We did an awful lot of laughing. It was an amazing relationship. I’ll never go one day for the rest of my life without thinking about him.”
