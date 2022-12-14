PLATTSBURGH — Former NY-21 Congressman Bill Owens says the lack of “purple” states and districts around the country has led to the partisan Congress and Senate that exists today.
“Purple” states or districts, he clarified, could be won by either major party, unlike the traditional classified red or blue states, which usually vote Republican and Democrat respectively.
“The only way you change the makeup of Congress, and you change how people act in Congress, is to have lots of purple districts, where people are forced to reach out to both sides of the aisle, because when they’re not forced to do that, they go to whatever side elected them,” Owens said while speaking to the Plattsburgh Rotary Club Wednesday. “So you’ve got to get it purple.”
“That seems to be happening a little bit more, and certainly, I think, over the next 20 years, we’ll see some significant changes in the demographics throughout the country, and that could have a real impact on that process.”
SIGNS OF CHANGE
In November’s mid-term election, Owens, a Democrat who held his congressional seat from 2009 to 2015, said there were signs of that happening more.
“Kentucky, Montana and Michigan all had pro-choice referendums on the ballot. They all passed, along with the one in Kansas. Now, if you look at that, that’s important, because those states, I would at least, classify as deeply red,” he said.
“So you had people coming out and voting contrary to the general Republican Party platform on that issue. Almost all election deniers lost. The Gen Z voters came out big time. That had a major alteration on the outcome in a number of races, because they generally voted Democratic.”
This purple shift didn’t happen in just traditional red states, Owens said.
CRIME, INFLATION
Here in New York, a generally blue state, several Democrats lost their seats to Republicans.
“I think that that really arose out of the fact that the Democrats didn’t do a good job on the crime issue in many places. I don’t think either party actually presented a plan to deal with inflation. There was a lot of, ‘We’re going to deal with inflation,’ but there wasn’t, ‘This is how we’re going to deal with inflation.’ That didn’t happen,” he said.
“So that left this emotional response to be developed, and of course, the crime issue is a very easy way to do it, inflation is an easy way to do it.”
In both the House and Senate, where neither party currently holds a huge majority over the other, this could also lead to more compromise and bipartisanship to get future bills passed, Owens, who won his Congress seat as a Democrat, said.
“The results of this election, they represent the only time since immediately after the Civil War that the House and Senate were both so close. They were very, very small margins, and we’ve now had two elections in a row where that’s the case,” he explained.
“This becomes very important when Congress gets rolling in January, because the Republicans, like the Democrats, only have five votes to play with. They lose five votes, they don’t pass the bill. The question is, do people then decide, ‘Oh, we maybe should compromise and find some common ground.’ I think it’s unlikely, but that’s what they should do.”
LOOKING TO CLINTON COUNTY
If Congress needs to, they could learn from local Clinton County leaders, Owens said.
“To some degree, Clinton County, and the functioning of the Clinton County Legislature, or the functioning of the Common Council of the City of Plattsburgh, those are entities which do in fact, in my view, act responsibly, and they have conversations back and forth across party lines. That’s what needs to happen, and that happens in many smaller places,” Owens said.
“We have a county of … 80,000 people, (but when) you get to a county that is 8 million people, whole thing kind of breaks down, right? It’s just too big. It’s too big to manage, but the goal, in my view, is to get the purple.”
