PLATTSBURGH — A former Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy claims she was sexually harassed and discriminated against over the course of her employment at the department.
At Wednesday’s regular session county meeting, Chelsea Warick revealed details to the legislature, as well as members of the public who were in attendance, about the treatment she claims she received since first becoming a member of the department in 2013.
‘I WAS HARASSED’
“When I first became employed by the sheriff’s department, I was harassed and sexually harassed by a former lieutenant. He demanded access to my social media accounts that he claimed was part of my background check,” Warick said.
“He then saved photos from my account to his work computer. He showed these pictures of me in my bikini to other deputies saying, ‘Hey, check out the new deputy.’”
She said she complained to the county personnel department about the incident and her complaint was determined to be founded.
“After that, I thought that would be the end. I was wrong,” Warick said.
“I was passed over for numerous promotions and denied multiple trainings, because I was a woman.”
She said she was told they could not afford to send her to out-of-county training.
“Allegedly, they could not afford to send me and another male to a training, because that would require two hotel rooms,” Warick said.
“Clearly my continued training and education was not worth it to the sheriff (David Favro).
BREASTFEEDING
Warick said the harassment eventually affected her children.
While she was pregnant with her first child in 2020, the sheriff’s department was more than accommodating throughout her pregnancy and even when she first returned back from her maternity leave, she said. But in February of 2021, the harassment resumed.
“I reported harassment by a sergeant and informed the lieutenant and the major. After my complaint, the sheriff and the county developed the nursing mother’s policy that limited my ability to pump at work,” Warick said.
“I filed a grievance that I should be allowed to pump during my meal break, which the sheriff and the county fought against. I was told that ‘I am not entitled to a meal break’ as I watched every other member of the sheriff’s department spend time getting food and eating.”
‘TURN A BLIND EYE’
While she was pregnant with her second child, Warick said she was kicked out of work for two weeks.
“I was kicked out of work for two weeks, while pregnant, in retaliation for filing an EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity complaint) against the county’s unlawful nursing mother’s policy,” she said.
“The sheriff has a sexist view toward women, especially those in law enforcement, and unfortunately, it seems that the county has chosen to turn a blind eye and has allowed, or even worse, helped cover up his treatment behavior toward his female employees.”
Warick said she made a public Facebook post detailing the treatment she received and has since heard from both current and former members of the sheriff’s department who have received similar treatment as an employee there.
“The women currently working there, like myself prior to now, are scared and unable to speak out due to the sheriffs and the county’s employment clause stating that they cannot make any statements that bring discredit upon the sheriff or the department. I challenge you to have the county remove that clause so people can speak out about their treatment without fear of termination. Although, that does not protect them from retaliation that I experienced.
“So, I also call for the sheriff’s resignation and urge you to encourage it. The women in this country do not deserve to be treated the way the sheriff has treated female employees — the way I did not deserve to be treated the way the sheriff treated me.”
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy), who was at the meeting Wednesday night, said: “I don’t have any comment on that at this time.”
Sheriff Favro did not respond to calls seeking comment.
