World War II veterans have been revered, and rightly so, while Vietnam Veterans are finally being appreciated due to the negative reception they received upon their return, and the Desert Storm and Afghanistan conflicts are still in our minds, but the Korean War and its veterans are basically forgotten entities.
The Korean War, or as it is officially known, “conflict,” has a variety on names associated with it. South Korea refers to it as the “625 War”, due to the date of the first hostilities, while North Korea has applied “Fatherland Liberation War.” In the United States it is also referred to as, “The Forgotten War,” and, “Unknown War.”
While there has been a recent proliferation of WWII and Vietnam related cinema, few Korean Conflict movies have made the big screen. Perhaps the best known was 1959’s “Pork Chop Hill” which starred Gregory Peck. The war came to both the movies as well as the small screen in “MASH.”
GORGEOUS GEORGE
US Army Veteran Jim LaForest is representative of those who served in Korea. As an 18-year-old, he was working at Otis Elevator in Yonkers when he left to report to Camp Devens, Mass. LaForest was then sent to Camp Gordon, Ga., to be trained as a radio repair technician and operator.
LaForest has been known for his quick, often acerbic wit that goes back to his high school days. Most recently he has been the prime instigator of Whallonsburg’s Do Nothing Club in which he held court at Jim’s Pretty Good Book Store.
LaForest added the following caption to his Basic Training photo: “James La Forrest Alias Gorgeous George 5’10” 162 lbs, Reward, 64 Silver hat pins Escaped, Dangerous, maybe armed, Shoot on sight.” His humor continued, as shortly after arriving in Korea, LaForest posed with a Korean woman who worked at his base camp with her baby and claimed in correspondence that it was his own.
As a member of the Eighth Army, 23rd Infantry Division, LaForest was involved in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir which is located in what is now North Korea. The battle was one of the most significant of the conflict with approximately 30,000 UN troops being attacked by 120,000 Chinese troops. During this confrontation, Gen. Douglas MacArthur ordered the Eighth to launch the “Home-by-Christmas Offensive” to cut the Chinese supply line. Concerning the Chosin, LaForest indicated with a smile he had trepidations about the reservoir: “I couldn’t swim.”
CLOSE CALLS
“When I first landed in Korea, it was cushy,” said LaForest. “The only thing that we were being hit by was bird droppings. Then the shit hit the fan, and we went into combat. It was not my plan.” LaForest was a forward observer. “It was scary. You would go on the air and then run like hell. I tried to make sure the enemy was nowhere near me. The Chinese would come with drums and bugles. (The Chinese apparently utilized this method as a means of communication.) There must have been a million Chinese. Again being jovial, LaForest commented, “I jumped up and said, ‘Second trumpet, you’re out of tune.’”
LaForest continued: “There was a lot of shelling. They were afraid to meet me mano y mano. Then they broke through. There were seven retreats of which five were planned. There was some hand-to-hand. That scared the shit out of me. This one Chinese had a bayonet this long (LaForest gestured over two feet with his hands.) and mine was this long. (Approximately nine inches). I think neither of us wanted to be stabbed and so we circled each other. He tripped while coming towards me. I then did what now reminds me of Indiana Jones in the ‘Raiders’ movie. I shot him.”
There were some other close calls. As LaForest put it, “This was another of my brilliant military moves. When I was with an Australian artillery unit, a mortar round didn’t go off and I went to check on it. There was a ‘whoosh’ and I received some burns and a singed shave.” He spent the following two-and-a-half weeks in a hospital in Japan. While at the hospital, LaForest met a Japanese doctor who served on the other side in WWII. “We exchanged combat stories.”
In another instance, LaForest recounted, “I got shrapnel in my butt. A round came in and I was heading in opposite direction. From then on my buddies called me ‘Opposite Direction LaForest’”.
“Combat is not always continuous. There is always a lull. In the village of Chuncheon, we went door-to door like in other villages, but had to retreat when the Chinese Army came.”
In addition to the enemy firing upon them, soldiers in Korea had to deal with frigid temperatures. “We lived in large tents. The cold would get into your bones. It’s cold here in the Adirondacks but not the damp cold. If we had to pee at night we would urinate into condoms and toss them out.”
KOREAN CONFLICT FACTS
The Conflict raged from June 1950 to July 1953. Though fighting ended, no peace treaty was signed, so technically North and South Korea are still at war. There are occasional confrontations along the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which is also known as the 38th Parallel. Most recently, missiles have been fired by North Korea.
There were three million war fatalities; most of whom were civilians, with destruction in virtually all of the major Korean cities. Massacres were common as well as torture and the starvation of POWs by both Korean armies.
Of the 1,789,000 who served, the United States had 33,686 battle and 2,830 non-battle related deaths. If one was to compute the mortality rate, the United States had more deaths in the Korean conflict per year than any of the subsequent conflicts.
Perhaps this anecdote says it best. LaForest had been traveling in Tennessee wearing one of his hats which said, “Korean Conflict Veteran,” when another Korean Veteran approached him and emphatically said, “That was no conflict. That was a damn war!”
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.