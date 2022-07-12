PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac River Webb Island bridge will be formally dedicated as the “Thelma I. Douglas (1921-2015) Memorial Footbridge” on Wednesday, July 13, at 11 a.m.
The dedication will take place at the Plattsburgh High School end of the bridge, located at the end of George Angell Drive, off Rugar Street, between Plattsburgh High School and SUNY Plattsburgh’s Sibley Hall.
A WOMAN OF FIRSTS
Plattsburgh resident Anne Bailey suggested this bridge be dedicated in honor and memory of Douglas, an ordained Elder of the First Presbyterian Church in 1971 and a beloved local educator.
Douglas was the first woman to serve as a school district physical education director in New York State.
She helped to establish Beartown Ski Area, offering lesson programs for elementary school students and training high school students as ski instructors.
She promoted the values of lifetime physical activity and sports, establishing a district adult education program and leading hikes in the 46 Adirondack High Peaks.
Douglas is the final profile in the forthcoming Bloated Toe Publishing book, “Bold and Courageous: 25 North Country New York Women and Their Exceptional Contributions” by Daniel Ladue, a Plattsburgh resident and retired English teacher and librarian.
“She was a teacher at the Plattsburgh City School District,” Ladue said.
“She was not from here. She came from Niagara Falls, and she started teaching there as a physical education teacher and spent her summers working at a camp on Chateaugay Lake. In 1944, she accepted a position here. She was the first female physical education teacher in the district.”
MAKING A MARK
Ladue has listened to people reminisce about her riding a bicycle out to one-room school houses at Scomotion Creek and Wall Street.
“She made her mark almost immediately,” he said.
“She became very involved with the community. She was one of the founding members of the Algonquin Chapter of the ADK Mountain Club here in Plattsburgh. There are multiple legacies, but she was really the founder of Beartown (Ski Area). It was her who generated the idea. There was skiing on Rand Hill probably from the top prior to World War II. I don’t remember if there was a lift line. I think there was a very elementary lift line.”
Local skiing was paused during the war years.
PLAY DAYS
“Aside from Beartown, Thelma was ahead of her time,” Ladue said.
“I knew Thelma through the Presbyterian Church. She’s the only person that I knew that is in this book. In the ‘40s, she would have what she called ‘Play Days’ (Field Day). She would invite only girls to be involved in sports. This is long before Title IX and 1972, which said you have to include girls in sports.”
Ladue said he doesn’t know what organized sports were available to girls at that time, but Douglas was an impetus for change.
“Girls were very attracted to this,” he said.
“Her Play Days were very, very popular. I don’t know if they occurred multiple times in the summer, but they did occur ever summer. As the years went on with the Play Day, she would select kids who would be leaders. Kids who had leadership qualities would help direct the different activities on this particular day.”
Almost immediately when Douglas started teaching, at least at the high-school level, a mountain club.
“Up to 90 students would participate in these. I would imagine a number of people got their 46, you know, or was inspired by Thelma,” he said.
“She would give up every Saturday. Thelma wasn’t just involved with the school. She was involved with the community. She would organize bike rides for the community.”
Wednesday’s dedication falls on Douglas’ 101st birthday.
“It happens that she is the last chapter of the book,” Ladue said.
“She retired in 1976 and then moved to the Virgin Islands, where she spent the winters for many, many years. She helped organized the Virgin Islands Audubon Society.”
‘MISS D.’
Douglas was inaugurated in the Plattsburgh High School Hall of Fame in 1998.
“Sometime in the ‘90s, she invited her students to the Presbyterian Church’s social hall downstairs for a meet-and-greet,” Ladue said.
“I don’t know any teacher who’s ever done that, who wanted to see her students. When I would visit her at the Vilas Home, there were always students visiting. She was known as ‘Miss D,’ and she was really quite beloved and very respected by both men and women.”
A PHS alum of 1970 shared with Ladue, “We would have done anything for Miss D.”
“I still feel very strongly that she is a very strong bookend to this book because the book starts with Lucretia Davidson, who lived very much within the woman’s sphere, very much protected as a young woman,” he said.
“The world that she lived in was so antithetical to the world that Thelma forged for herself. You pretty much fall into two categories with these women. One, they never married because that would have interfered with what they wanted to do or two, they had influential husbands who allowed them to do what they wanted to do but they also had the money to do it. You weren’t necessarily poor.
“There was also a level of education. Most of these women, even going back, were educated at a time when women were not educated like the Barkers (Grace and Gertrude Barker, also Plattsburgh educators). Look at (Georgia) Harkness’ success.”
For Ladue, the book was a crash course in women’s studies.
“I think I knew, but I didn’t really know,” he said.
