PLATTSBURGH — Recent inflation in the U.S. is leading more to seek aid from local food shelves in the North Country.
“The cost of basic needs is rising,” John Bernardi, President and CEO of United Way of the Adirondack Region, said.
“Food, transportation, housing, utility, childcare, medical. Inflation has a strong tendency to exacerbate these challenges.”
FINANCIAL CLIFF
According to their website, United Way of the Adirondack Region is a voluntary fund-raising and human service organization that aims to deliver needed health and services programs. Volunteers, agencies, public and private organizations work together to coordinate these programs.
ALICE, Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, is a program to represent households that earn enough to be considered above the Federal Poverty Level, but not enough to comfortably afford basic necessities.
“These families are low to moderate income households that are vulnerable to financial hardships due to unforeseen challenges such as inflation,” Bernardi said.
“It’s a threat of the financial cliff. Despite an effort to work, they are still struggling to pay for food, clothing and shelter.”
EFFECTS OF INFLATION
Inflation has driven the need higher. In response to the increased traffic, food shelves are spending more and buying higher quantities of food supplies.
Food shelves feel no threat of food supply shortage or availability, despite rising cost.
Dorothy Latta, coordinator of the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf, has seen a large increase of food shelf visitors since January.
“We have increased the amount of food available,” Latta said.
“The cost of groceries has risen, our operation has felt the effects of inflation.”
INCREASED USEAGE
The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf, located at 127 Beekman Street, was established by various faith groups with individual food pantries, each wanting to serve the greater community and operate more consistently. It is not a religious organization and does not require visitors to be.
According to Latta, between January and June of 2021 the Interfaith Food Shelf spent $45,972.91 on food and food supply. Between January and June 2022, the food shelf spent $97,599.25. The number of food shield clients has increased 22% over the last year.
A difference seen this year alone, the food shelf served an average of 250 households between January and February, but in May and June it served an average of 400 households.
“The best kind of donations are what we call ‘basic foods’,” Latta said.
“Stuff like dry pasta, canned goods, stuff in jars, sauces, etc. for the summer we like to get fresh produce, our clients like fresh produce. We cannot accept refrigerated items, there is very limited space. We can only accept commercially prepared items, no homemade stuff.”
FAMILIES GRATEFUL
The Interfaith Food Shelf is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and again Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to all residents of the community.
United Way of the Adirondack Region is holding a diaper drive starting the last week of September.
“The Adirondack region is so blessed with tremendous amounts of empathy, compassion and generosity for friends and neighbors in need. Many families who face challenges are grateful to have a responsive and caring network of agencies and donors who are willing to look beyond themselves,” Bernardi said.
“In that respect, our region is well equipped to meet their needs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.