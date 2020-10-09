Food Shelf officials look to winter

DOROTHY LATTA/PHOTOThe Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf is located at 127 Beekman Street and operates out of Plattsburgh United Methodist Church. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, clients would come into the pantry and select items they wanted from different categories. As the pandemic hit, the organization moved to serve clients in the parking lot, where they continue to serve customers in a drive-up capacity. For more information, call 518-562-3663.