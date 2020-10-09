Food Shelf officials look to winter

PLATTSBURGH – Fewer people were served, but more food was given out thus far at the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf.
“Starting on March 23, we changed our operations to service clients out in the parking lot rather than have them come inside the pantry,” Dorothy Latta, Food Shelf coordinator, said.
“Before the pandemic, clients would come into the pantry and select items they wanted from different categories. When we changed when we served clients in the parking lot, what we started doing is packaging boxes of food with certain items.
“The clients did not choose what they were getting. When they used to come into the pantry, we provided them with amount of food for about four days.
“When we started packing the boxes, we realized there might be some items that they did not care for as much and we gave them extra things.”
Instead of giving food for four days, the volunteers were giving clients food for about six days.
CHECK LIST
A menu was created for clients to check off what they wanted from the available inventory.
“Beginning in September, we continued to serve clients in the parking lot,” Latta said.
“We really like when people can pick their own food. It just makes everybody happier. We have them fill out the menu, so they can pick their own vegetables, fruits and and things.”
The menu option shifted things back to about four days worth of food.
“We're starting to think about what we're going to do when the weather gets colder,” Latta said.
“We can't really have our volunteers standing out in the snow for three hours.
“We also realize we are going to be limiting the number of clients that can come inside the building at any one time.”
DROP IN CLIENTS
Numbers are down about 20 percent over the number of people who used the Food Shelf at this time last year.
“That's January through September," she said.
“In April when they really told people to stay inside, don't go anywhere, we saw fewer people.”
Latta also noted other food resources were being offered locally.
“The Salvation Army has been giving out food, and there have been some other food distributions,” she said.
“People maybe moving in with other people, we don't know.”
There was also an 8 percent drop in the number of households using the Food Shelf.
“Very interestingly, the number of seniors we have served this year is up 32 percent compared to last year,” Latta said.
“So, we are seeing many more seniors than we used to. I think that many seniors perhaps used to eat out at some of the community meals maybe at the Senior Center or they would go out to eat as opposed to cooking in their own house.
"Maybe some seniors are staying with other people. I think seniors now are having to prepare food at home more than they did before the pandemic because they can't go out.”
MORE FOOD DISTRIBUTED
Though the number of people served is down, the Food Shelf has given out 41,000 more meals than last year.
“It's kind of a crazy thing that we're trying to sort out,” she said.
“During this time of the pandemic, we do know there have been other resources, for example, the Salvation Army handing out packages of food and other such things.
“I don't know how long that is going to last in terms of whether those were going to continue. Maybe. Maybe not. So, it's hard to know what the needs might be at the end.”
It was a real surprise to her client numbers are lower.
“We all have seen on television the lines of cars in other cities and states,” Latta said.
“We did not know what we were going to be seeing one way or the other.
“We are seeing a lot of new clients. People who have never ever used our Food Shelf services in the past.”
DONATIONS WELCOME
Right now, the Food Shelf is not accepting donations of canned goods.
“A lot of this has to do with the concern of bringing things into the building and the virus,” she said.
“There's a lot of different information about how long the virus may or may not stay on items.
“We have been very blessed with generous financial donations from the community. That has been tremendous.”
The pandemic also presented the pantry with a few inventory issues.
“For several months, we were unable to purchase many different types of foods,” Latta said.
“We purchase most of our food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which is located in Latham."
The Regional Food Bank was very often without basic items such as corn, pasta, peaches and tuna.
“The Regional Food Bank serves the 23 northern counties in New York State,” she said.
“Their demand has increased about 50 percent compared to last year."
The Food Shelf offers emergency food assistance Monday through Friday for all residents of Clinton County.
"There are no financial requirements or restrictions," Latta said.
"People do not have to make an appointment when they come to our Food Shelf."
WHERE TO GO
The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf operates Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday afternoons.
It operates out of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church at 127 Beekman St.
To donate: Make checks payable to Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf and mail to P.O. Box 1317, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
