PLATTSBURGH – If your next meal isn't always a sure thing, there are services available.
Suppertime Solutions Forum NY Connects No Wrong Door partners in Clinton County presents: “Suppertime Solutions; an Introduction to Services in Clinton County to Help Solve the Food Insecurity Crisis” on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
The forum will be held virtually on Zoom.
“It's a multi-agency collaboration with the New York Connects program,” Darleen Collins, director of the Clinton County Office for the Aging, said.
“The goal was to highlight safe, nutritious affordable food for all. It's really a way to let people know what programs and services are available in our county.
“We know food insecurity is a big issue for people, and we want to make sure that people are aware of what is available to help.”
The forum presenters include the Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York, JCEO, Clinton County Health Department and the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“We have a registered dietitian as well,” Collins said.
“They are going to be talking about the Home Delivered Meal Program, SNAP benefits, food pantries, reducing food waste, healthy eating and how to save money on your food budget.”
Participants will learn what each program is, what the eligibility requirements are and what the process is for each program.
“The Home Delivered Meal Program is geared to 60 and over, but almost everything else we have is for everybody,” Collins said.
The Suppertime Solutions Forum is open to anyone.
“It's going to be held online,” she said.
“People can register by emailing our office aging@clintoncountygov.com or they can call our office.”
For more information, phone 518-565- 4620.
