Each year around Memorial Day, North Country families and organizations visit area cemeteries to tidy up and plant flags at the burial sites of the region’s service members.
The Press-Republican asked readers of our Facebook page to share their photos of this tradition.
If you or your group placed flags at the graves of North Country veterans this month, you can email them to news@pressrepublican.com with a photo of a person or group placing flags at a grave site with the name of the cemetery and who is in the photo.
