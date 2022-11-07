PLATTSBURGH — Since the last reported seven-day period, local health departments have posted five new coronavirus-related deaths.
Four of the deaths were reported by Clinton County Health Department for the week of Oct. 30, while the fifth death was reported by Essex County Health Department for the month of October.
This now brings each of the counties’ death tolls, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 110 and 70 respectively. There have been 51 deaths from COVID in Franklin County.
COUNTY BREAKDOWN
In addition to the new fatalities, CCHD posted 73 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 — cutting the county’s last-reported case total by 22.
Franklin County Public Health, which recently transitioned to only reporting weekend case numbers, posted just 10 cases from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7. As of Monday, there were 12 active cases in the county.
ECHD, which sends out a monthly COVID report, posted 381 new cases for October.
Both Essex County and Franklin County’s totals include at-home positive test results reported to the department from residents.
Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) downgraded Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties from a “high” level to a “medium” level for community spread.
At a medium level, the CDC recommends that those at a high risk of getting very sick, to “wear a high-quality mask or respirator (e.g., N95) when indoors in public.”
STATEWIDE
In New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 21 statewide COVID-related deaths on Nov. 4.
“I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant this November and to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a state news release.
“Be sure to stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
VACCINE CLINICS
Resources for COVID-19 vaccines in the North Country area are listed on Page A7.
