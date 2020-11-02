PERU — Vista fitness could be the tagline for Kathi Grabda and Krystal Lewis' new business venture, The Klubhouse.
For now, find The Klubhouse LLC on Facebook.
'ON THE DOWN LOW'
Last weekend, the duo led the Pumpkin Patch Workout at Rulfs Orchards in Peru.
“The weather has, obviously, cooperated with us and even the cold doesn't deter us,” Lewis said.
“We have a group, it varies. Sometimes, there's 10 but it goes up to 25 of us that come for workouts. We haven't done a lot of public outreach until recently or announcement because of COVID pretty much. We kind of kept it on the down low.”
Fox Hill, U.S. Oval, beaches and trails have been workout locations.
At Rulfs, the participants incorporated pumpkins in every single exercise: Creepy Crawlers (mountain climber), Frankenstein kicks, Squash and Press, Pumpkin Swing (kettle ball swing) and Jumpkin (jump over pumpkin and do a push-up).
This coming weekend, participants will run trails at Chazy Orchards.
CIRCUIT TRAINING
The Klubhouse, located at 22 Guy Way in Plattsburgh, will officially open in December.
They have worked on getting the space ready all winter and summer.
Social distancing will not be a problem in their 1,600-square-foot space, where clients will pay by class.
“It's basically a pretty open space, but we have shelves that have things like medicine balls, wall balls, kettle bells, Slam ball, dumbbells, TRX straps and Bosu balls,” Lewis said.
“The style of teaching will be mostly like a circuit-like style. It means people will be set up at stations, almost like a boot camp. People have their own set of equipment like a ball and some weights. We will create workouts using whatever equipment they have in front of them. We have steps, too.”
Classes will be offered weeknights and weekend mornings for all levels.
Lewis fell in love with fitness. She likes what it does for her whole being and the effect it has on others.
“The results are slow to come, and they do come but it is definitely worth it,” she said.
“It clears your mind.”
WORK-IN-PROGRESS
Lewis and Grabda held workouts at locations some participants didn't know existed.
“We're kind of introducing them to places around the local area as well,” Grabda said.
“We haul equipment. We load up both of our vehicles and haul the equipment to the location. We take it out. We sanitize in between stations of course. We clean it up and haul it all back. It's a lot of work.”
The Klubhouse building inspection, check.
Health Department inspection, check.
“We're just now building our website and trying to come up with an online booking system,” Grabda said.
“Because of COVID, they have to pre-book their spots in the class. So we're working on that and hopefully by December we can start having people in here.
OWN STUDIO
Grabda is a certified fitness instructor for group instruction, spinning, indoor cycling TRX and Pound.
She has been involved in the fitness community for almost 18 years.
“I've always wanted to have my own studio, always my whole life,” Grabda said.
“When Covid happened and we didn't have a gym we kind of looked for a building or a place where her and I could just come and do our workouts. This kind of just fell into our laps. We said, 'Okay, why not?'”
