PLATTSBURGH — Local fitness centers are finding ways to adapt and survive the ongoing pandemic.
The Klubhouse, located in the Big Lots Plaza in Plattsburgh, has been tasked with making their customers feel safe at their gym, while COVID cases continue to rise in the North Country.
“Our class attendance has dropped due to the increase in COVID cases in our area but our space is big enough for us to keep our distance from each other,” owners Kathi Grabda and Krystal Lewis said.
“We have several hand-sanitizing stations throughout our studio and encourage members to use them. We clean our equipment after every single use and in-between members. We also do a very thorough cleaning every week.”
ACCEPTING AND WELCOMING
Grabda and Lewis believe their gym should be appealing to any customers who are looking for a safe space to work out.
“Our space is open and bright and has great air circulation. We have the ability to get fresh air by opening windows and doors when needed,” they said.
“We also hold classes outside as often as possible — even in the winter if the weather is safe. We, as well as our members, are accepting and welcoming to all levels of fitness.”
PANDEMIC VS. FITNESS INDUSTRY
Limitless Training, located on Sharron Avenue in Plattsburgh, has also worked to overcome many challenges that COVID has brought upon the business.
“It’s the pandemic vs. the fitness industry,” owner and founder of Limitless Training, Megan Leary said.
“A lot of people have gravitated toward working out at home, and a lot of us fitness instructors have had to introduce ourselves to the virtual world of personal training. But we’re competing with companies like Peloton, who people are buying home workout equipment from. I completely understand not being comfortable in gyms and studios, but gyms are suffering because of it.”
ATTENDANCE SHIFTS
Leary said the attendance at Limitless Training has fluctuated from week to week.
“I know it has been up and down for me personally. We’re at the point with this pandemic where everyone’s getting sick again. So, some weeks are better than others,” Leary said.
“You could have two people in your classes one week, and then the next week they're full again.”
As for cleaning measures and protocols, Leary said she has always kept her studio sanitary, before and after the pandemic.
“We deal with people sweating all the time. Since before this pandemic happened, we always mopped the floors, and we always cleaned the equipment,” Leary said.
“I will say for the measures that we have had to take, getting air filtration systems has been tough. With the whole mask mandate, everyone had to wear masks and that was also tough, especially when your heart rate is already elevated, then you add a mask to it.”
FEELING COMFORTABLE
Limitless Training doesn’t accept walk-ins, Leary said, because it makes her and her customers feel more comfortable.
“We have more control over who walks through our doors, and I know exactly how many people I'm going to be around on any given day,” Leary said.
“Also, people are gravitating toward smaller, more intimate settings now. With the group exercise studio, we can only have so many people in our class, and people like that, they like being around less numbers. Is it great for my pocket? No, but when customers feel more comfortable, that makes me feel comfortable.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.