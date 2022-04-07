PLATTSBURGH — New York State leaders applauded the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday.
The 53-47 vote was historic, as Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the country when she is sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires later this year.
“Judge Jackson is the embodiment of the American dream,” said State Attorney General Letitia James, herself the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New York.
“Hers is a story of resilience, courage, dignity and strength — all of which she demonstrated before the world during her confirmation hearings,” she continued in a statement. “A passionate defender of justice, she is an inspiration to millions, including Black girls who will see themselves represented on America’s highest court for the first time.”
REFLECT THE PEOPLE
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), the first woman as well as Black woman to serve in her position, tweeted that she was thrilled with Jackson’s confirmation.
“History has been made today and her confirmation brings us one step closer to achieving an inclusive democracy.”
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), the first African American to hold the speakership, also congratulated Jackson.
“For our country’s institutions to work, they must reflect the people they serve, all the way up to the highest court in the land,” he said in a statement. “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, as well as being the first federal public defender.
“This confirmation process has shown that she is eminently qualified, and her knowledge and expertise will serve her and the court well in protecting the Constitution and ensuring all Americans receive equal justice under the law.”
‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, both Democrats, congratulated Jackson on Twitter.
“She is the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, an exceptional jurist and an example to my daughters and little Black girls all over America that anything is possible,” Benjamin added. “History has been made today!!”
“You are an inspiration to all Americans and I know you will serve with an unshakeable commitment to equal justice,” said Hochul, the first woman governor of New York.
In a statement, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Jackson displayed steady temperament, legal expertise and dedication to equal justice during her confirmation hearings. Like Heastie, she noted Jackson will also be the court’s first former public defender.
“In this moment, her experience and perspective could not be more needed. I was honored to cast my vote to confirm Justice Jackson to the Supreme Court and look forward to seeing her build a long and distinguished career.”
EXPERIENCED, KNOWLEDGEABLE
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, the Lake City’s first Black mayor, said Jackson “is now the most experienced and knowledgeable judge on this bench.”
“I’m happy to see the progress made through the appointment of the first Black female justice and, just as important, knowledge and skills matter.”
Former Clinton County District Attorney Penelope Clute, who served as the first Plattsburgh City Court judge, said Jackson has excellent qualifications and will be a wonderful addition to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Her background and experiences give her a broader view and understanding than other justices appear to have. I think this is very valuable.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.