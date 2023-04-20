PLATTSBURGH — The Margaret Street Construction Project kicked off Monday and there were little disturbances to traffic.
That won’t be the case next week.
“It doesn’t look like digging in the street right now, we’re cammering the systems, just like we said we would,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“We’re going to start cutting into the street here shortly … There will be some water replacement down on the south end of Margaret Street where it meets Broad. There’s gonna be some water cut off there in preparation for that, and then we’re just gonna keep moving down the street.”
PHASE ONE START
On Monday, Rifenburg Construction will be starting phase one of the one-way traffic pattern on Margaret, Brinkerhoff and Court Streets.
During this phase, one south-bound lane will be available for traffic to drive through on Margaret Street; one west-bound traffic lane will be accessible on both Brinkerhoff Street and Court Street.
This one-way traffic pattern will last for the duration of the project.
“At first, we thought we were going to end up switching directions of one way, but we felt it better to just set it and forget it, put the map out and leave it that way and just do a lot more traffic control, traffic management to make sure that there’s less confusion throughout the duration of this project,” Rosenquest said.
“Keep the traffic pattern the same way from the beginning to the end so that people know what to expect to manage it accordingly.”
PARKING IMPACT
Additionally, tree removal on Brinkerhoff, Margaret and Bridge Streets will impact parking in some areas temporarily from April 25 to April 26.
Upper Bridge Street, from Durkee to Margaret, will be closed to traffic as trees are removed there.
The parking spaces will be reopened as soon as the trees are cleared.
The mayor said eventually, they will replant new trees in place of the old ones.
“You can’t have a downtown — you can’t really have a vibrant city — without trees, in general,” he said.
“So yes, the trees are going to be replanted. Not those trees, we’re gonna get more appropriate trees for the area, as well as proper planting infrastructure so that the trees don’t encroach on the new infrastructure.”
EXPECT DELAYS
As previously reported, the majority of the Margaret Street Project will be done this year after it was originally supposed to span a full two years.
Rosenquest said this was because the contractor believed they could get it done sooner than expected and not because anything changed with the scope of the project.
“The only change that happened was when the contractor got ahold of it and said look we’ve got enough resources, we’ve got enough people we can source enough material to get this all done, the majority of that done in the first year and then we’ll just come back next year and finish it up.”
The public should continue to expect delays around the project site and should be aware of signs and flagging personnel. Weekly updates will also be posted to my.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov throughout the course of the project.
