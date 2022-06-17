PLATTSBURGH — For years, Jennie Booth and Zaidee Laughlin coordinated the Tea & Bazaar at the First Presbyterian Church located at 34 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
“Because of COVID, we decided that we are not going to do a White Elephant in our Christmas Room, probably ever again,” Booth said.
“We have a whole hallway full of people waiting to get in there for like an hour before we ever open up.
“Plus, there’s an awful lot of us that are getting older and down-sizing, you know.”
GREEN ELEPHANT
The White Elephant is now a Green Elephant with church’s Summer Yard Sale, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, on the lawn next to the church and across the street from the Strand Center Theatre on Brinkerhoff Street.
“We’re going to have actually a number of things,” Booth said.
“We are going to have Christmas items like we always have. We’re not sure how that will sell, but we’re going to give it a try.”
FAIR TRADE ITEMS
Historically, the sale featured Fair Trade items from global artisans.
“We have some of those things left over, so we’re going to have a table of Fair Trade items,” she said.
“And, we also have some fine collectibles that we have gotten through the years, and we are going to have a table of that as well.”
GAMES AND PUZZLES
There is a plethora of items for sale including an electric grill, dressmaker’s form, guitar with case, decorative vases, assorted baskets and large ceramic urns for plants.
“There are games that have never been opened,” Booth said.
“There are puzzles that have never been opened. Then, there are puzzles that have been opened but have been donated as well.”
Shoppers can hydrate with water and get a boost from energy bars that will be on sale.
“We are hoping that people in downtown will stop by and see what we got,” Booth said.
