PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is gearing up to welcome SUNY students back to the region with another First Friday celebration this week.
The celebration will take place in Trinity Park this Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with live music from live DJs YNOT!, Rafa and Cosechero and carnival games for the community to take part in.
There will also be food available from the food truck Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese and The Polish Corner. A cornhole tournament — with the winner receiving a prize of free grilled cheeses for a year from Love, Peace and Grilled Cheese — will also be taking place.
‘FEEL WELCOMED’
And of course, local residents and students are being encouraged and welcomed to visit many of the local downtown businesses and restaurants — of which will be holding discounts and deals in honor of the event.
“We are excited to welcome back SUNY students to the City of Plattsburgh and invite them to join us downtown to celebrate the start of the school year,” Community Engagement Coordinator for the City, Courtney Meisenheimer, said.
“Our hope is that students feel welcomed in Downtown Plattsburgh and get to know the many local businesses, shops and restaurants that make our city a vibrant place to live.”
In talking to the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club Wednesday, Meisenheimer said events like First Friday, which are held on the first Friday of each month, were born out of the need to support local, small businesses that struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s this added benefit of connecting our business community,” she said, adding that nonprofit owners of local organizations join in on the monthly celebration as well.
“This is hopefully something that will bring that momentum back (by) … bringing everyone together and aligning everybody’s interests so that as a downtown core, we can really present as one united unit to the community.”
ROUTINE BASIS
Meisenheimer said regularly holding First Fridays also creates something to do for the community on a routine basis.
“I think what’s significant about the gathering on a regular monthly cadence, on the first Friday of the month … the idea here is that you don’t have to know exactly what’s going on, you just know there’s something going on and you know it’s the … first Friday of the month, if I go downtown, there’s going to be things happening, there’s going to be a discount or a deal or live music or something,” she said.
“That’s kind of the movement that we’re trying to create.”
And while there will be plenty to do for both families and students at Friday’s celebration, Meisenheimer said they are always open to suggestions from the community on how to offer even more at future events.
