PLATTSBURGH — With students heading back to school, this month’s First Friday reflected that back-to-school theme.
“First Friday is first and foremost a community event,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
According to its website, First Friday is an event held on the first Friday of every month. Co-produced by the City of Plattsburgh and The Links Arts Center with the help of several local sponsors, select businesses offer limited time deals, activities and events as well as later closing times.
“It popped up out of people who want to share downtown with one another and support these local businesses in a fun way,” Rosenquest said.
Some of the events vendors included A Beautiful Mess, Lake City Coworking, Medusa Gaming, DressCode, the Corner Stone Bookshop and The Strand Center for the Arts.
Dresscode featured a limited time deal where customers who spent $50 were awarded a $10 gift card or spent $100 for a $25 gift card.
“We have been involved in the First Friday events since the first one,” Sydney Hakes, employee at Dresscode, said.
“The owner of the store, then, wanted to get involved with the community. We’re usually only open until 6 p.m., but during the events, it’s 8 p.m. There’s an increase in foot traffic. I’ve noticed families will come here after eating at one of the local restaurants that also stay open longer.”
EDUCATION SPHERE
Other vendors offered their customers other kinds of back to school supplies, A Beautiful Mess, for example, offered 20% off coloring books, journals, lunch boxes, notebooks and notepads.
“I have a lot of family in the education sphere,” Carolyn Tetreault, owner of A Beautiful Mess, said.
“I hope everyone has a safe and successful school year. and fun, a fun year too.”
18 SUNSPOTS
Ed Guenther with Outdoor Lover and Memories Facilitator of EphemerADK had two telescopes set up. One telescope was equipped with a solar filter, allowing visitors to look at the sun.
“There are about 18 sunspots right now,” Guenther said.
“I would actually say right now is prime time to see the spots. The weather is good, the conditions are right. If I had a more powerful filter, we could probably see the pattern in the sun.”
COOL VIEWS
The other telescope, a much larger one, pointed roughly in the opposite direction toward the moon. While clearly visible to the naked eye, the telescope offered a close up view on the moon and its craters.
“So many people will reluctantly come up to look through the telescope, but once they see it, their whole attitude changes. My favorite is when they play it off as not that cool, then curse as soon as they look through.” Guenther said.
A SENSE OF LIFE
The Corner Stone Bookshop held a “buy one, get one free” deal on all mystery and thriller books to celebrate the completion of the new section.
“I am a local,” Maxwell Schaefer, employee at Corner Stone Bookshop said.
“I’ve worked here for a year and we have participated in First Friday many times. I think it’s great. It’s wonderful to see Downtown thrive. These events really bring the area a sense of life.”
Schaefer was organizing a new window display of college textbooks to attract the returning students.
BATTLE OF PLATTSBURGH
Stan Ransom — veteran, former librarian and co-organizer of the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration — sat outside Corner Stone Bookshop to play period music on his hammered dulcimer.
“I’m out here spreading the word about the upcoming Battle of Plattsburgh event,” Ransom said.
“We have a lot planned. I have been working with Peter Cadieaux on some period music, with instruments like this, to capture the sound of the time. My wife planned time period accurate games for the kids, stuff nobody knows about any more. There are reenactments; people will get to see how life was back then. Then there will be two parades, the traditional one, and a shorter one for the kids, they get to follow a bagpiper. ”
First Friday events occur on the first Friday of every month, featuring a different theme and various local businesses offering activities, games and special deals to bring people together Downtown. The next event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.