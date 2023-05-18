MALONE — The New York Landmarks Conservancy celebrates its annual Sacred Sites Open House this weekend on May 20-21.
It celebrates the social and cultural importance of New York State’s amazing ecclesiastical buildings with this year’s theme “Congregations and Communities: 50 Years of Sacred Sites.”
CHURCH TOUR
The First Congregational Church in Malone, located at 2 Clay Street, will participate in the event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
“The actual congregation was founded in 1807,” the Rev. John Werley, pastor emeritus of the First Congregational Church of Malone, said.
“The first pastor was called in 1809. His name was Ashbel Parmelee. He served the church for 36 years as pastor. Under him, the first church building was built in 1826. It was a stone church. The second building was built in 1852 out of brick. The third building, which is the one there now, was started in 1883 and completed in 1884.
“The one who is responsible getting the whole work together to build that third building was a former (U.S.) Vice President William Almon Wheeler. He was a member of the congregation. He was the Vice President under Rutherford B. Hayes.”
In 1991, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
“The second building, the brick building that was built in 1852, that was built just after the Fugitive Slave Laws were re-instituted again,” Werley said.
“In that process of building that building, they had a secret room that was under the stairs going up into the main sanctuary from the outside.”
NETWORK TO FREEDDOM
There was a hidden room, where anecdotally, escaping slaves were kept there until they were moved on to the next underground railroad site.
“Enslaved persons were brought to this building,” he said.
“We have no proof of that because you didn’t make records of that because it was a federal crime to help the escaping person.
“There still are tunnels in the basement, going from the basement into the area where that hidden room would be, although that room is open now because that second building was replaced. But the tunnel entrances were kept.
“People come for underground railroad historical information, and they look through the tunnels and see how they worked.”
After a tour of the church in September 2022, New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) stated in a Facebook post: “...an important part of our local history and one of the oldest buildings in Malone. I visited the Church this afternoon for a tour and to talk to officials about preserving the iconic tower and the significance of the Underground Railroad to this community and it’s important historical integrity. I look forward to working with the community to make sure this church is here to tell its story for another 200 years.”
Back in February, visitors could purchase a Chicken & Biscuit Dinner with an Underground Railroad Tour.
“The church had an open house where I did major tours of the church and the underground railroad site,” Werley said.
“The church has been recognized as a site on New York State Underground Railroad Heritage Trail. It’s a congregation that in the past was very active pre-Civil War, and since then has been a good strong congregation for various social causes, too.”
SAVE THE TOWER
On June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a Spaghetti Dinner with all proceeds to “Save The Tower.”
“The whole church building needs about $2.5 million worth of work to bring it back up to top-line affairs,” Werley said.
“At this point, some stone work came off the tower a couple of years ago. It has been stabilized, but it needs $2.5 million to do the necessary repairs. Old buildings are very expensive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.