In this file photo dated Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine lab technician processes blood samples from volunteers taking part in testing the NIH funded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Miami. New York is set to acquire its initial batch of 170,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus Dec. 15 and will get its first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine by month’s end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.