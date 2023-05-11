PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Honor Flight is making its 44th and 45th flights to honor 36 area veterans with free trips to the war memorials in Washington D.C. this weekend.
A send-off ceremony, where the public is invited to show their support for the veterans, will take place Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m. at Veterans Park at the US Oval.
The remaining flights for the year are scheduled for June 17, Sept. 2 and Oct. 7.
SEND-OFF CEREMONY
At the send-off ceremonies, each of the veterans is recognized individually with the reading of a brief biography of their lives and military service.
Prior to the send-off, the veterans and their escorts will assemble in the Champlain Centre mall parking lot for a motorcade escort down to the Veterans Park as part of the “Thunder in the Burgh” tradition.
Lloyd Provost, who arranges all the law enforcement and motorcycle escorts, is hoping for 200 motorcycles to join the motorcade. All bikers are welcome to take part.
“They will be leaving the mall at 6:10 a.m.,” Barrie Finnegan, executive director of North Country Honor Flight, said. “Veterans, their escorts, a police escort and the bikers will parade to the Oval.”
VETERANS OF MANY ERAS
After the traditional send-off ceremony at the Oval, the motorcade will then travel to Plattsburgh International Airport to prepare for the flight for the day trip to Washington D.C.
The flights include one World War II veteran and one Korean War veteran with Vietnam War veterans making up the bulk the passengers, as well as some of the guardians for the veterans having served in the Gulf War.
Flight leaders Mike and Laurie Parsons have prepared the 60 passengers to ensure they are ready to fly.
“They go to their homes and give them the information and answer any questions they have,” Finnegan said.
“They are a crucial part of this operation, to understand and be the connection to the veterans.”
‘GOOD TO SHOW SUPPORT’
This flight would not be possible without the Honor Flight sponsors, including the American Legion Post 504 in AuSable Forks, which closed its doors last year, and Penny’s Homestyle Cooking.
According to Finnegan, Penny’s has done numerous fundraisers throughout last year to accomplish this sponsorship.
A welcome home ceremony for the veterans is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Oval Saturday night.
“It’s good to show support to the veterans for what they did for the country, to show gratitude for what they did,” Finnegan said, “
The send off ceremony and welcome home return are free and open to the public.
