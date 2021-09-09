PLATTSBURGH — The flag will still be there when the Rocket’s Red Glare fireworks show lights up the skies over Plattsburgh tonight.
The show will be the finale to the second day of the 2021 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration.
Among other features of the day are a pair of history talks at Trinity Episcopal Church covering the subject of African-Americans at the Battle of Plattsburgh and the American invasion of Canada.
Beyond the special shows, the day will feature the usual museum tours and re-enactments available to see every day of the event.
See a schedule of more events below and check the Press-Republican on A4 every day through Sept. 11 for the commemoration schedule.
Friday, Sept. 10
Museums: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the Clinton County Historical Association, War of 1812 Museum and Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum at the Old Base Museum Campus.
(NOTE: The Kent Delord House Museum at 17 Cumberland Avenue will now be closed due to COVID concerns.)
Reenactors arrive for Encampment: 12 p.m. at 17 Cumberland Avenue. Reenactors arrive for setup at Kent-Delord House Museum. Program begins 10 a.m. Saturday).
Old Base Oval and Forts walking tour: 1:30 p.m. at 98 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base Museum Campus. Offered by Clinton County Historical Association. Pre-registration required. Call 518-561-0340
Wayside Exhibits and Interactive Panel Unveiling: 3 p.m. immediately following Clinton County Historical Association tour.
Oval Craft Brewing: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 111 Ohio Avenue on the Old Base. Enjoy a special beer brewed just for the Battle of Plattsburgh. Take the Clinton County Historical Association tour and receive a $1 off your first pint.
Live Music and Entertainment: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Trinity Park off City Hall Place. Featured Band “Towne Meeting” sponsored by 1814 Commemoration Inc.
Information Booth/Souvenirs: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 41 City Hall Place. Check-in for volunteers, button and souvenir Sales, program information, emergency contact location for volunteers, emergency location for police and EMT assistance.
Food Court and Exhibits: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity Park
History Talks: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at 18 Trinity Place. “African Americans at the Battle of Plattsburgh” presented by speaker Don Papson and “War on the Niagara 1814: Americans Invade Canada” presented by speaker Don Wickman.
Welcome and Entertainment: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at City Hall Stage. 1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue and Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest. Honor Flight guests will be recognized and Ms. Tally Duell will perform the National Anthem.
Live Music: 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the City Hall Stage. “The Connecticut Peddler” performed by Stan Ransom with Peter Cadieux.
Greater Adirondack Ghost Tour (NEWLY ADDED): Greater Adirondack Ghost and Tour Company will host "Dr. Beaumont's Tour of Terror - A Special Battle of Plattsburgh Presentation" beginning at 7 p.m. at Trinity Park in downtown City of Plattsburgh. Visit www.facebook.com/GhostandTourCo/events for more details.
Live Music: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at City Hall Stage. “Beartracks” sponsored by 1814 Commemoration Inc.
Fireworks “Rocket’s Red Glare”: 9:30 p.m. Viewable from Macdonough Monument and sponsored by Eagle’s Nest Veterinary Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.