John Rock, portraying Commodore Thomas Macdonough, talks about a photo of historic Crab Island and the role it played in the Battle of Plattsburgh, a pivotal battle in the War of 1812. Rock and other reenactors were part of the festivities at Israel Green’s Tavern Thursday at Valcour Brewing Company, which included outdoor festivities for kids, face painting, law enforcement displays, reenactors and food and drink. Battle of Plattsburgh events are scheduled for the next two days in the Plattsburgh area.