Firefighters make quick response to Morrisonville fire

MORRISONVILLE — A quick response prevented further damage from a fire at an apartment house at 7 Pine Ridge Drive here Monday.
Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for the fire at 9:18 a.m. with Morrisonville Volunteer Fire Department responding.
Mutual aid was provided by departments from Cadyville, Peru, Plattsburgh District 3 and South Plattsburgh fire departments.
Morrisonville EMS also responded, along with Clinton County Cars 5, 15, 16 and 2.
Firefighters arrived to find the back wall of the building on fire, with the blaze eventually spreading into the eaves of the building.
Firefighters made sure the building was evacuated as firefighting efforts got underway.
Holes were cut into the roof to find the extensions of the fire, Morrisonville 3rd Assistant Chief Derrick Hilt said.
The apartment house, which consists of five units, saw the most extensive damage contained to a single unit, while a pair of adjoining units received smoke and water damage.
Hilt praised firefighter efforts in preventing further damage, noting that firefighters arrived at the property within 6 minutes of the initial fire call.
He also gave “praise all around” to the responding emergency departments for their assistance.
Residents of the building were unable to stay there Monday, Hilt said, with the American Red Cross providing assistance for the displaced residents.
Hilt believed that all residents have renters insurance and that the building owner has property insurance.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon.
All departments were back in service by 1 p.m.
