Firefighters battle Saranac wildfire

SARANAC — Dozens of firefighters pushed to contain a widespread brush fire near 1776 Guide Board Road here Thursday night.
As darkness grew, fire crews were called to pull back for the night over safety concerns, with the fight expected to continue this morning.
Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for the blaze around 7:45 p.m. with Saranac Volunteer Fire Department responding.
COULDN’T CONTAIN IT
A complete list of responding departments was not available at press time, but among the departments communicating over the scanner Thursday night were crews from Ausable Forks, Plattsburgh District 3, Peru, Morrisonville, Cadyville and Dannemora.
Firefighters at the scene reported roughly 50 firefighters involved in the effort.
The total acreage of the fire was unclear Thursday night but multiple firefighters reported from multiple sides of the blaze that it was very widespread.
One firefighter, remarking on the size over the scanner, said “I don’t think we’re gonna be able to contain this tonight.”
Firefighters at the scene requested a helicopter to give a better idea of the size but Clinton County Dispatch said over the scanner that getting a helicopter up at the time of night was unlikely.
RANGER ASSISTANCE
A New York State Department of Environmental
Conservation forest ranger reported to the fire scene.
Around 11:15, a firefighter over the scanner announced that firefighting efforts would be resumed at 9 a.m. this morning.
“The ranger has made arrangements for tomorrow and that the Peasleeville Road perimeter has been established,” the firefighter said in a radio report over the scanner.
