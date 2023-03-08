The Firefighters Association of the State of New York is encouraging everyone to check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors when you set your clocks forward an hour for Daylight savings Sunday, March 12.
“The additional time a smoke or CO alarm provides can be the difference between life and death.” Edward Tase, Jr., FASNY President, said.
“We encourage everyone to check their smoke and CO alarms monthly to ensure that they are functioning properly. In addition, fire sprinkler systems are proven to save lives and these systems should be installed when possible.”
Alarms that have sealed, non-removable batteries should be tested for functionality and checked for their expiration dates. Alarms equipped with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced and then test the alarm.
According to the US Fire Administration, New York State currently leads the nation in home fire deaths, with 36 deaths in the first two months of 2023 and three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms or in homes lacking smoke alarms.
Smoke Alarm Tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:
• Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button.
• If you have an alarm with a removable battery, check the batteries every six months and change the batteries every year. The unit will usually chirp to warn you when the battery is low. Do not disable the unit.
• Vacuum or blow out any dust that might accumulate in the unit.
• Never borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else.
• Never paint a smoke or CO alarm.
• Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement, and in, or near each sleeping area.
• Smoke alarms should not be installed near a window because drafts could interfere with their operation.
• Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan.
• Always follow the manufacturer's instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.
New York State has banned the sale of smoke alarms with removable batteries in an effort to increase public safety.
There is legislation awaiting introduction for this session that will allow home life safety products, like smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, heat and carbon monoxide alarms purchased for residential use, to be tax-exempt.
For more information on smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and other information on fire safety and prevention, visit www.fasny.com and www.nfpa.org.
