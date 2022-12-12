BLOOMINGDALE — A Vietnam veteran watched the home he built in Bloomingdale 40 years ago burn to the ground on Thursday.
The Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 129 Dinsmore Way, the home of Micheyl “Mitch” Willette, at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday. Firefighters said the home was a “total loss.”
“It was gone when we got there,” Rick Yorkey, a fire driver for the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department, said Friday.
Minda Briaddy, a local friend of Willette’s daughter, started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe on Thursday to raise money for Willette. She said he lost all of his belongings in the fire, and the future of his living situation is uncertain.
“He stood there and watched it burn to the ground,” Briaddy said.
On Friday, Briaddy said Willette was rummaging through the charred remains of his home to find $2,000 that he’d set aside in a lockbox for Christmas gifts and bills. The box was inside the home when the flames consumed it.
Naomi Mace, Willette’s daughter and a Binghamton resident, also lost many of her belongings in the fire. Willette had planned to leave the house to her when he died and, starting just two months ago, Mace moved a lot of her belongings to the Bloomingdale house as she prepared to travel in an RV over the winter. After the winter, she was going to park her RV at her dad’s house to spend some more time with him — he has cancer of the mouth.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do now,” she said. Willette can’t rebuild, she added, because he didn’t have insurance.
Though Mace said she has all the necessities she needs right now, she also lost some irreplaceable items in the fire, including her photo albums, her kids’ baby books and her son’s framed art.
“We lost a lot,” she said.
Willette thought the fire started with an explosion in the home, according to Briaddy, but he wasn’t sure what caused it. She said he happened to be outside on his porch when the explosion catapulted his home into flames.
“He probably wouldn’t be here if he was in the house,” Briaddy said.
Briaddy said Willette sustained some burns on his back from the fire, but he was otherwise physically unharmed.
THE MOUNTAIN MAN
Mace believed her father was still in shock from the fire on Friday, but she said it’s hard for him to talk. Mace described her father as “resilient.”
Briaddy said the people who know Willette call him “the mountain man” — he’s lived in his house without electricity since he built it 40 years ago. After serving in the Vietnam War, Briaddy said Willette built the house in the woods, hunted for his food, tended his own gardens and “told the rest of the world to ‘f’ off.” She described him as “the cutest guy” with a grumpy side — his grandchildren call him “Grumpy” instead of “Grampy.”
When Briaddy arrived at Willette’s property on Thursday after the fire, she said she asked him how he was. He told her he was “good.”
“I said ‘Mitch, you’re a legend,’” Briaddy said.
Briaddy is no stranger to Willette’s current circumstances — her own home burned down in a fire this past January. She said community members “came out of the woodwork” to help her after her fire. She started the GoFundMe for Willette on Thursday because she knew that the people who wanted to help him would need a “centralized place” to donate.
“I kind of knew what to do, so I took it over,” she said.
GOFUNDME DONATIONS
Briaddy also picked up a suitcase full of clothing for Willette at the Go Fish thrift store in Saranac Lake, the same place she went to for clothing after she lost her home. Now, she said Willette has all of the material necessities he needs right now — he mainly needs money to help him find a more permanent living situation. Willette is living with a nephew right now, but she’s not sure how long he’ll be able to stay there.
Willette’s GoFundMe had exceeded $2,400 in donations by Friday, and Briaddy said she took a screenshot of the total and sent it to Willette. She hoped that would cheer him up. Mace said the American Red Cross and the Veterans Association are already helping Willette out, too.
Willette is one of 13 kids, so Mace said he has a lot of siblings, love and support in the area.
“He’s in good hands,” she said.
People can donate to Willette’s GoFundMe at tinyurl.com/w7hm528m.
THE FIGHT
The fire fight at Willette’s home stretched into the evening hours Thursday — Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department firefighters said the three trucks and 12 members the department sent to Dinsmore Way at 12:33 p.m. didn’t return to the firehouse until 6:02 p.m, nearly six hours later. At the scene, Yorkey said SLVFD performed a lot of overhaul — when firefighters open up all the walls and enclosures of a home to ensure that the fire is completely extinguished.
“It was basically tearing it apart piece by piece and putting it out,” Yorkey said.
Bloomingdale Fire Chief Tim Woodruff estimated that the departments used approximately 20,000 gallons of water to drown the blaze.
The Bloomingdale fire department responded to the call at 2:33 p.m. with two trucks and 15 firefighters. The Lake Placid and Paul Smiths-Gabriels fire departments responded to the scene after a request for mutual aid. The Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department responded at 12:36 p.m. with one tanker to the scene, a second truck to stand by at the SLVFD firehouse and 12 firefighters; the Paul Smiths-Gabriels Volunteer Fire Department responded at 12:34 p.m. with five trucks and 19 firefighters. PSGVFD firefighters said they provided fire attack, overhaul and water from their tankers. The Bloomingdale fire department was back in service at 5:45 p.m.; the Paul Smiths-Gabriels department was back in service at 5:05 p.m.; LPVFD was back in service at 5:15 p.m.
National Grid and Saranac Lake EMS were also seen reporting to the scene. Woodruff said Saranac Lake EMS transported Willette to Adirondack Medical Center for his burns.
Dinsmore Way is a private road that winds upward from River Road in Bloomingdale and into the woods. Smoke was seen billowing down through the woods on Thursday and settling over the nearby brook, which connects to the southeastern side of Franklin Falls Pond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.