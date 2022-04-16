PLATTSBURGH — Fire departments fought a Friday afternoon blaze on Miller Street that left two buildings uninhabitable.
Emergency crews reached the fire at 116 Miller St. shortly after 3 p.m. as large clouds of billowing dark smoke wafted skyward.
Plattsburgh City Fire Department Chief Scott Lawliss said fire was coming from the back of the building, with flames rising to the second story and spreading next door to 114 Miller St.
STRONG WINDS
Lawliss said strong winds helped spread the fire quickly to the other building. Both 114 and 116 Miller St. are multi-residential homes, Lawliss said. According to Clinton County Real Property, 116 Miller St. houses three apartments.
City Police blocked off Miller Street as firefighters ran hoses from nearby fire hydrants.
It took crews about an hour to contain and knock down the fire, Lawliss said.
TENANT INJURED
One tenant sustained a minor injury, Lawliss said. They were being treated at University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.
Due to the significant damage sustained from the fire, Lawliss said, the two buildings were uninhabitable. The American Red Cross worked to get the tenants emergency housing.
Lawliss said the cause of the fire is under investigation by fire and police investigators.
EXTENSIVE CLEANUP
Emergency teams remained at the scene into the evening Friday as extensive clean-up efforts continued due to high winds and the number of buildings involved.
The Plattsburgh City Fire Department was assisted by crews from the District 3, South Plattsburgh, Morrisonville, Cadyville and Cumberland Head fire departments.
