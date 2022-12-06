PORT HENRY – A fast-spreading fire left a family homeless on Rice Lane in Port Henry Tuesday morning.
Port Henry firefighters got the call to 19 Rice Lane at just after 11 a.m. and arrived along with Moriah Fire Department to find the structure engulfed in flames.
Josh McCray and Kim LaRock, who lived in the two-store woodframe home, escaped safely with their two children, along with their two small dogs. The couple is staying with friends.
A deputy from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department was first on the scene and assisted the family, providing a crate for the dogs, who were agitated.
Port Henry received mutual aid from Moriah, Mineville-Witherbee, Westport, Crown Point and Ticonderoga fire companies. Moriah Ambulance Squad was also on standby at the fire.
At one point, electric lines in front of the house began exploding as flames touched them, showering the street with sparks. National Grid was called to turn off power to the neighborhood.
According to the Essex County’s Treasurer’s Office website, the house is owned by Dustin J. Thompson of Ticonderoga and assessed at $60,700.
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the fire.
Donations can be dropped off at the Mountain Lake Consignment Shop in Port Henry. The family needs boys' clothes, sizes 2T and 9 months, as well as baby formula and diapers.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the North Country Red Cross Chapter is also assisting the family.
“Thankfully, everyone got out OK,” he said. “The fire departments did a great job keeping the fire contained, as there are other structures close by.”
