TICONDEROGA — A massive wind-driven fire destroyed an apartment building on the main drag Wednesday afternoon, displacing three people, but no one was hurt.
The fire at 67 Montcalm St. was reported around 4:26 p.m. by several people, Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits said.
Flames were soon seen pouring out of the two-story wooden structure that is located right across the street from the Ticonderoga Fire Station.
"We had a quick response from all departments, including the Sheriff's Department and the Ti Police Department," Thwaits said.
Thwaits said there were four apartment units in the building with only three of them occupied. Only one person was home at the time of the fire and they were able to get out.
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to three people after the fire.
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing were made available to three adults. Volunteers also offered health services and comfort kits containing personal care items.
At least one resident is eligible for Veteran's services.
In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.
High winds made it difficult for firefighters to get close to battle the blaze.
"It got into the walls and it spread pretty quickly," Thwaits said.
Joining firefighters from the Ticonderoga station in helping to fight the fire were those from Crown Point, Moriah, Chilson, Port Henry, Putnam and county fire investigators. National Grid was also there helping out.
Thwaits said the building was totally destroyed and what was left of it was too unstable for investigators to go in to look for a cause right now.
Firefighters were at the fire site until about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thwaits said.
