DANNEMORA — Firefighters from multiple departments are on the scene of a structure at a multi-family dwelling on Emmons Street.
According to scanner reports, crews were called to 141 Emmons Street around 2 p.m. for a structure fire. Flames could be seen running along the roofline, and smoke could be seen billowing from the upstairs windows of the multi-family dwelling.
A portion of Route 374 between Mountain View Drive and Emmons Street was closed.
Fire Chief Byron Wing was on the scene as of 5 p.m. and was not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story; more information will be added to this report as it becomes available.
