TICONDEROGA — A Ticonderoga woman’s home at Temperance Point on Lake George was heavily damaged by a late night fire on Friday.
Homeowner June E. Curtis was not injured in the fire at 11 Temperance Point and is being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.
CAUSE UNDER INVESTIGATION
Ticonderoga firefighters got the call just after 11 p.m. Friday and received mutual aid from Chilson, Crown Point, Moriah, Air One from Westport, and Putnam in fighting the fire.
Origin of the March 4 fire is under investigation by the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit.
“It’s (cause) undetermined after investigation,” Essex County Emergency Services Director Max Thwaits III said by email.
HOME INSURED
The Red Cross had personnel at the scene to help Curtis, a release said..
“Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one person (Curtis) after a fire on Temperance Point in Ticonderoga, Essex County,” the chapter said. “The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to one adult.
“Volunteers also offered health services and emotional support,” the release continued. “In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
Fire officials said the two story woodframe home was insured. Curtis is staying with friends while she seeks other housing.
