PLATTSBURGH — Luck Bros. is in the process of tying a bow on the Betty Little Arts Park in downtown Plattsburgh across from the Durkee Street parking lot.
The three-tier space, designed by landscape architect Saratoga Associates, is part of the city's state-funded $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) announced by then Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at the Strand Theatre in 2016.
ARTS CORRIDOR EXTENSION
“They have been making some great progress, and it's nearing completion,” Ethan Vinson, city planner, said.
“They are wrapping up some of the substantial construction work this week, and there might be some minor things they have to do in the coming weeks. But other than that, it looks like it's going on in a pretty good fashion.”
Named for the retired state senator (R-Queensbury), the park provides visual stimulation in the city as well as improved access between downtown, the Saranac River and Lake Champlain in conjunction with a Common Council-approved, but court-stalled Durkee Street pedestrian walkway and riverfront walking path.
Vinson said Arts Park construction was on schedule for completion by a planned Saturday, Sept. 11, grand opening.
Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said that event would begin at 10 a.m.
"We will be honoring Betty Little, who will be in attendance, and providing an opportunity for the public to meet some of the artists whose sculptures are being installed in the park," Meisenheimer said, adding that more details will be released soon.
"The public can check our Facebook, Instagram and website for details as they become available."
The Arts Park, an extension of the city's arts corridor anchored by the Strand Center for the Arts on Brinkerhoff Street, includes an outdoor seating area, splash pad/water feature and a sculpture garden showcasing local artwork.
The total contracted construction cost for the Arts Park is just under $1.13 million.
Of that, $840,434 has been spent thus far, according to Matthew Miller, director of Community Development.
SCULPTURES ON VIEW
The city sent out a call to artists for works to be considered for the sculpture garden.
“We ended up receiving 9 submissions from various artists," Vinson said.
"A review committee looked at them all and chose five. They are not donating the art. Actually, we are entering a licensing agreement to display it at the park for pretty much a year, from August until the next July. The city is allocating $1,000 per artist.”
Selected artists are: Peter Allen, Andrew Light, Walter Early, Corky Corrado and Andrew McGill.
“I think one of the things that hopefully the city can do in the future, now assuming this will be a success, is to promote this earlier on, which can allow for more applicants in the future,” Vinson said.
“As of now the plan is for the artwork to rotate on a yearly basis. I don't know if that will change in the future, but, as of now, all the art that will be there is only on display for a year.”
Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project's The Michael P. Anderson mural by artist Brendon Palmer-Angell orbits above the exciting new streetscape.
The Clinton County Historical Association is working on an interpretative panel to accompany the mural.
“We are coordinating with them for an interpretive panel to discuss the mural and the person behind it,” Vinson said.
'GROWING ARTS SCENE'
The Arts Park was a multi-phased project beginning with sewer infrastructure work in 2020.
“For the actual Arts Park, the stuff that is visible now that the public will be out and enjoying, (construction on) that began earlier this summer,” Vinson said of the park's seating, splash pad, artwork and overall landscaping.
Construction barriers are still in place around the space and Vinson described this phase of the work as contractors "doing some touch-ups."
“The city is really looking at this as kind of a gathering space to celebrate our growing arts scene,” the planner added.
“So the city really sees this as a place for all people to enjoy. There's going to be the seating area; there's going to be the splash pad area for adults and kids alike; and, of course, the art for people to enjoy. We see this as an enjoyable place for people to spend time downtown, whether individually or in groups.”
The space could offer another venue for local events.
“I don't think we've discussed it at that level yet, but I don't see, as of now, why there wouldn't be that potential just like groups have events at Trinity Park and other areas," Vinson said.
