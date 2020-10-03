Finding the right sit appeal

POINT au FER – Furniture & Decor cannot keep desks fast enough to meet demand for home offices and work spaces since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit.
This Friday, two vintage wooden school desks were parked outside the store located at 2 Market St. in Plattsburgh.
Inside, a vintage, green typing table is a natural for a bright student desk. A nearby vendor has a green mid-century modern chair that would be a perfect match.
But for professional DIY-ers like Pam Damour and Tammie Gerke of Designing Duo, there's nothing like putting your own mark on a work space whether for adults or children.
SEARCH & RESCUE
Two, low-metal shelving units topped with a length of laminated wood, used to make shelving units, are available at local supply stores and could make a handy work surface.
“In Cincinnati, we've got these architectural salvage yards,” Gerke said.
“If there are places like that here, you can go and look for a nice counter top or something like that. If you turned these two sets of shelves so they were sticking vertically away from the wall, you could put a board across the top.
“With the shelving, it would keep that board from sliding around, but you've got two lower shelves on each side where you could organize, no matter what age you were, your books, papers, pens, pencils – all of those kinds of things.”
Re-purposing cinder blocks for a study space could be a kid friendly activity.
“When I was in graduate school, my mom and I went and got these really pretty, ornamental cinder blocks,” Gerke said.
“The kids could help paint them and stack them. Again, use a piece of wood or get a section of a pre-made counter top. If you have more than one kid in you house, if you bought a section of that, you could cut it into three pieces even and get three desks.”
The children or young adults can help paint the cinder blocks to have a connection with their work space.
“It may make them more interested in working there because this is mine, and I helped make it,” she said.
CLASSIC PLASTICS
Sturdy milk crates that lock together are another budget friendly option.
“But if you orient them so the opening was facing out and put a board across the top, then those open areas can be used as little storage units also,” Gerke said.
“So again at the end of the day, they can put their books or their computer or whatever. They can use it for other things, but it will help them keep organized and everything in one space.”
A space for everything for every child helps counteract dining table pile ups.
“So that mom or dad is not going, 'I know you had this assignment, where did that go?'” she said.
“And they're not going all over try to find all these random pieces of paper that have piled up.”
An educator, she spends huge amounts of time on her computer making assignments and grading assignments.
“These students, no matter what age, maybe spending huge amounts of time in front of a desk,” she said.
“So, it's really critical that they are set up so they're ergonomically designed. Your shoulders are down, and it's comfortable for whatever every age to sit there. Even the young kids, they have four or five hours schoolwork a day they've got to do in front of a computer. It's going to be hard enough to get them to sit there, much less especially if they're not set up a proper height where it's hard on the body.”
IN ITS PLACE
Canning jars are great receptacles for pens and pencils.
Students can decorate them with yarn, ribbon or stickers.
Individual treasure boxes can keep supplies separated from siblings and avoid fights.
“For older kids, the white boards are really inexpensive,” she said.
“A lot of them are magnetic. They could put it on the back of their desk and help keep track of their assignments. From my perspective, work should be fun. As a professor, I want my students to enjoy learning and this environment doesn't allow for that in the same way. So how can we make our work space fun and interesting, so that when a student goes and sits down to work, they aren't dreading that time.”
A rotation of fun posters above their desk can keep student motivated.
“You can have them look out the window because keeping their attention is really challenging as it is,” Gerke said.
“But have something more interesting than just a blank wall for them to look at also I think can go along way to help the students focused on what they need to do.”
GRAND GLAM
Damour took a vintage steamer trunk, turned it on its end, opened it up to a V-shape, and topped it with a piece of tempered glass for a table top.
“For an adult, that is a really fun idea,” Gerke said.
“That would not be what you would want for your middle-school or elementary-age school kids.”
If there is a woodworker in the house, let children sand and paint a wood desk.
“It may be a little work over the weekend, but it could be a family bonding thing,” she said.
“Having the kids feel like they helped with their desk that would make a big difference of being able to get them a little more interested in sitting down to do their work.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.