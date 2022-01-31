PLATTSBURGH — The animal rescue organization, Focus on Ferals, made its way to PetSmart Saturday, bringing with it many cats in search of their forever homes.
The PetSmart pet adoption event attracted dozens of people, while adopting out several cats to local families.
LOOKING FOR COMPANIONS
According to Focus on Ferals’ Facebook page, the non-profit organization “focuses on ending the overpopulation of feral, stray and abandoned animals with the implementation of an effective TNR(Trap-Neuter-Return) Program, public awareness, adoption and education.”
Focus on Ferals volunteer Tami LaRocque, who has been with the organization for almost three years, said the adoption rate has been phenomenal over the course of the pandemic.
“We’ve adopted out more cats during the pandemic than we’ve ever adopted out. People were just looking for companions,” LaRocque said.
“We had a wonderful adoption rate in 2020 and in 2021. We’re up on our adoptions and rescues. We have more volunteers and fosters than ever, too, so we’ve been able to rescue more animals.”
TO GET GOOD HOMES
The Malone-based organization works to make sure every cat is well-taken care of before adopting them out, LaRocque said.
“We rescue as many cats as possible. We take care of them, pay for all of the vet bills, microchip, spay and neuter, give them their distemper and rabies shots, worm meds, flea meds, and then we charge $90 for them,” LaRocque said.
“It definitely costs more to take care of each cat than we get back from the adoption fee, but all we want is for them to get good homes.”
APPLICATION PROCESS
Adopting a cat through Focus on Ferals is rigorous to ensure each cat is going to be safe and loved with their new family.
“We don’t adopt out to just anybody. You have to pass our application process and we want to make sure they are going to good homes, because they’ve already been through enough,” LaRocque said.
“A lot of our cats are on Petfinder.com, you can fill out the application online or on paper. Then we have three people who will go through them, check all the references, check the vet, and call the landlord, unless you own your home. But they do check, and we make sure everyone’s on the up-and-up. Most of the time we don’t have a problem.”
PEOPLE WANT COMPANY
Donna Bailey, long-time volunteer at Focus on Ferals and Director of Cat Palace in St. Regis Falls, also said adoption rates have increased significantly since COVID hit.
“I bet you our adoptions have doubled, since everyone was at home. People want company in their home, and hey, why not get a cat?” Bailey said.
“Coming out to PetSmart is nice. We had 20 adoptions from here at one time, and usually we get around 10-15 adoptions from these events.”
BETTY WHITE FUNDRAISER
Bailey said Focus on Ferals relies on donations and fundraisers to take care of their animals.
“When we get in a slump, or we need help, we post it on Facebook. Usually within two or three days, we’ve raised the money we needed,” Bailey said.
“We also made $1,000 off of Betty White’s birthday for doing nothing. People just thought it was nice, and they donated.”
‘HE CAUGHT OUR EYE’
Caitlyn Darwin and Jamie Coolidge arrived at PetSmart empty-handed but left with a little orange kitten in tow.
“We had been looking to adopt for a while, and we found him on Petfinder,” Darwin said.
“He just caught our eye. We both looked at him and knew he was the one.”
