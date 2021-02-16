Finding a match for Veronica

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Veronica DePauli, 10, was diagnosed when she was almost 5 with autosomal dominant osetopetrosis Type 2.
“It's a rare genetic bone disease that causes an overgrowth of bones, which makes her bones more prone to fracture," Elise Luciano, her mother, said.
"And it can cause things like vision and hearing loss, facial paralysis, anemia and can ultimately lead to bone marrow failure. When she got what is called the bone age X-ray done, almost all of her body had hardened bones.
“It looked like someone had shaded in her X-ray, her whole skeletal X-ray with chalk and that's not how it's supposed to look like for someone that has normal bones.”
When technicians did a bone marrow biopsy and aspiration, they found that Veronica had narrowed marrow space for her body to form healthy cells.
“On top of that, she has aches and pains that come from the hardening of the bones,” Luciano said.
“Right now, she's visually impaired in one eye and blind in the other.”
One physician correlates her vision impairment with the disease, and another doctor has a different view.
“Of course that's a big fear for us because with this disease it could cause vision loss if there's more overgrowth of bone around the eyes, which we recently found out that she has," Luciano said.
"That's something, of course, that raises alarms for us and concerns for us as well.”
RESILIENT VERONICA
Luciano describers her daughter as super strong and always with a smile on her face.
“Everyone that meets her tells me that you would never know by seeing her that she has all of these things going on,” she said.
“She sees the other kids who don't use visual tools or who don't have the restrictions, and she wants to try to be just like them. It doesn't matter what she has.”
Veronica loves to sing.
Veronica loves to dance.
Veronica loves art.
“That's one of her favorite things is art,” Luciano said.
“She just loves spending time with her family and friends. When COVID wasn't around, any friends she could speak to or see, she loved that as well.
“But overall, she really gives me strength because I feel that despite everything she has done through or is going on in her life, she is always very happy and positive.”
There are times when Veronica gets a little sad about her situation or a little disappointed about things she cannot do.
“She wishes she could do contact sports,” Luciano said.
“She wishes she could do gymnastics. But unfortunately due to her bones being so fragile, she can't do that.”
NO FAMILIAL MATCHES
There are no perfect matches for Veronica in her family group.
“Myself, I would not be able even if I matched her to donate because I actually found out when she was diagnosed that I an the one who carries the trait for the genetic disease,” Luciano said.
“Her younger sister, unfortunately carries it as well, but unlike Veronica, she doesn't exhibit any symptoms.
“My husband was tested but he's only a six out of 10 match, and we would be looking for someone who is a 10 out of 10.”
The family has been searching for three years for a match for Veronica.
“Of course, we have been happy to add many more donors to the registry but we haven't found her perfect match, and, of course, I think that's due to the lack of diversity on the Be the Match Registry,” Luciano said.
“Hispanic and Latinos very underrepresented on the registry. You are more likely to match someone that shares the same ethnic background as you, not always, but you're more likely, too."
DIVERSIFYING REGISTRY
The Luciano-DePauli family has been looking for a match but also trying to educate people as well of the importance joining the registry to possibly save a life but to also diversify the registry.
"Because then those patients who are searching that have different ethnic backgrounds will have a fair shot just like everybody else and a better chance of finding a match themselves as well," she said.
Veronica's maternal ancestry is Peruvian/Ecuadorian, and her paternal ancestry is Uruguayan.
The disease occurs in one in every 20,00 people.
“The only thing that can cure her disease is a bone marrow transplant,” Luciano said.
“Unfortunately, another thing that makes us scared is because we feel that we are on a time clock. The older she is she gets the transplant, the more likely there will be a lot more complications involved with the transplant. That's why we are advised her doctor to keep looking for her match. It's kind of like a race to try to find one soon.”
CHEEK SWAB
Last Saturday, a Save a Life Drive-Thru event was held at West Orange High School.
“What happens is, a person comes,” Luciano said.
“They scan a QR code or they use my daughter's text to join code which is porveronica@61474. That's what they would text, and then they are sent a link. If they use the QR code, the link appears on their phone. It takes five to seven minutes to fill out basic health days basic health questions just to make sure that you're healthy enough to be put on the registry.”
Registrants can order a swab kit, which is mailed to them.
“You have to do a cheek swab,” she said.
“That's only two swabs for each cheek. You rub it 10 to 15 seconds, and then that's it, only those two steps to be added to the registry.”
For more information, go to: www.join.bethematch.org/porveronica or www.facebook.com/porveronica.
