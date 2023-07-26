PLATTSBURGH — New York state is hosting the “Find Me at the Fair” contest, a Taste NY program designed to promote New York’s county and youth fairs, and highlight New York State food, beverages, and agritourism.
The contest will include county fairgoers participating for a chance to win prizes, including Taste NY regional gift baskets and VIP seating for concerts at The Great New York State Fair.
“County and youth fairs create memories of a lifetime and showcase New York’s one-of-a-kind agricultural industry,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“#FindMeAtTheFair is a unique opportunity for families and friends to win prizes while showcasing their fun times at New York’s county and youth fairs. I encourage everyone to participate in this year’s contest and experience the best of agriculture and entertainment across the state.”
SELFIES
County fairs across the state will offer a “Find Me at the Fair” New York State-themed selfie station that fairgoers can interact with.
To participate in the contest, fairgoers can post a selfie on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #FindMeAtTheFair.
A QR code provided at the selfie station will provide directions for how to ensure participants are entered in the Taste NY contest.
Prizes include 10 Taste NY regional gift baskets from local Taste NY Markets; one drawing will be held per region.
Entries for the gift baskets must be received by Sept. 24 and drawings will be held Sept. 25.
Winners will be notified by email and directed to pick up baskets at their regional Welcome Center.
Additionally, two Taste NY “Picnic and a Show” Grand Prize winners will be drawn.
The Grand Prize includes a picnic basket set up for two, and VIP seating at a concert of the winner’s choice for two at The Great New York State Fair.
Grand Prize entries must be entered by Aug. 16 to be randomly drawn at The Great New York State Fair on Aug. 17; VIP winners will be notified by email with instructions on how to pick up their prize.
STATE FAIR
The Great New York State Fair begins Wednesday, Aug. 23 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.
The Chevrolet Music Series features 48 national recording acts spread across all 13 days.
All of the acts announced thus far are provided at pages dedicated to Chevy Court and Suburban Park on The Fair’s website.
“County and youth fairs are essential cultural and educational touchstones here in New York State. They offer enriching experiences and delicious food that highlight all that is great about New York agriculture, while also serving as a critical connection point between our rural, urban, and suburban communities. This new promotional opportunity between our Taste NY Program, The Great New York State Fair, and county fairs across the state is designed to help get more folks out for a great day at their local fair,” Richard A. Ball, New York State Agriculture Commissioner, said.
This initiative comes as a part of Hochul’s commitment to increase the marketing and promotion of the state’s county fairs and expanding collaboration between local fairs and The Great New York State Fair, a news release said.
Earlier this year, the state kicked off a series of roundtable discussions with county fair representatives from across New York.
Topics for the roundtable discussions included how to enhance fair marketing and promotion, plans for enhancing agricultural competitions at fairs, including ways to encourage county fair winners to participate at The Great New York State Fair, and other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.
In addition to The Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through mid-September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season.
According to a 2013 economic impact study, the state’s fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.