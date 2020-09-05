Final sale honors Jay patriarch, benefits NC Life Flight

PLATTSBURGH – Creating cutting boards from exotic hardwoods was art therapy for the late Sid Ward Jr.
And, it was a boon to the myriad of causes that he and his wife Jan supported over the years.
His cutting boards made from Adirondack ash, cherry, maple, red birch, oak and bird’s eye maple, roasted walnut or Brazilian cherry will be on sale one last time at The Sid Ward Memorial Sale on Sunday, Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keene Farmers Market at Marcy Airfield on Route 73.
Jan has decided this is the final sale and all proceeds will be donated to North Country Life Flight.
WOOD DNA
Jan said her husband of 58 years was brought up around lumber.
“He's third generation in the lumber business, so it kind of rubbed off,” she said.
“Growing up in the lumber business, he was naturally drawn to working with wood and joined his grandfather and uncles in the woodworking shop to sweep and learn,” Marie-Anne Azar Ward, wrote in his obituary.
“He graduated from AuSable Forks High School in 1960 and attended Babson College achieving a B.S. in Business degree in 3 years and getting married to Janet Garrecht the summer before his senior year. “
Jan and Sid worked together at the company for decades and retired in 1997.
“During those years they built a home for themselves, plus three Habitat for Humanity Houses and raised two sons who took over the business."
Sid found retirement “too relaxing” and turned a volunteer gig at the Riverside Thrift Store in Wilmington to a five-day a week commitment.
“He expanded the thrift store structure and went in every morning to clear the receiving area,” Marie-Anne writes.
“He added a year round Christmas loft. All this extra time was rewarding, but he suffered some heart issues and had to scale back. As a type of therapy, he started making cutting boards from recycled wood. Soon he started buying exotic woods and devoted himself to making 10 cutting boards a day for 25 weeks. He sells these boards at craft shows and fundraising events for fire departments, schools, libraries and North Country Life Flight, the Adirondacks free helicopter rescue service."
FROM BORED TO BOARDS
Sid volunteered at the Riverside Thrift Store for a decade.
“I guess he got bored and wanted to do something else,” Jan said.
“He started making cutting boards and just kind of puttered around. It just grew from there. That was 19 summers ago.”
Sid ordered his wood through the Ward mill.
His chopping boards evolved to include more than 20 different styles from traditional rectangles and circles to animal shapes such as moose, mice, cats, pigs and lobsters.
“Our house is very long,” Jan said.
“One third of it, which happens to be underneath our bedroom, is his shop. The center part was the family room and that became part of his display room and where he worked. The other third which is supposed to be our garage, was where the lumber ended up.”
Sid's puttering took over the house.
“And so did the dirt and the dust,” Jan said.
KEEPING TRACK
In his own words, found on the “care sheet” he distributes with every board he sells, Sid says:
[I] sold 20 cutting boards in 2002...my first year. Sold 1,133 boards in 2015. Thank you for the best year to date! Sold 6,193 cutting boards through the end of 2015.
“Sid's board sales have culminated in over $100,000 in funds raised for local charities,” Marie-Anne writes.
“He has almost retired from his position as ”Chairman of the (Cutting) Board” several times, but the requests and gratitude keep him going. The farmers market in Keene has been his most recent address.”
“Oh my goodness, for instance this summer, the sales we had starting the last Saturday in June, he sold over 100 boards at each of those sales,” Jan said.
“He was a people person. That's why he got involved in the lumber business. He always followed in his father's footsteps. Dad was the people person. So, that's the natural progression. He enjoyed creating, and I think him gave him an excuse to get back out there with people. He missed the contact with the people, and he could do it this way. So, it's a combination of things.”
TEEN SPIRIT
While in her early teens, Jan met Sid at the Jay Church.
“I'm from Niagara Falls,” she said.
“My parents were teachers. So my dad was able to get a summer job up here. My grandparents had a summer home up on the side of Jay Mountain, what we called the Glen. So I spent all my summers here.”
Jan has never missed a summer here in her 82 years.
“Because I was born July 1, and as soon as my mother could travel, I was up at the Glen,” she said.
From her early teens, Jan told her mother she would marry a farmer, live in Jay and have a dozen children.
“So, I married a tree farmer, and we stopped at two kids,” she said.
