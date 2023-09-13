PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's final Parks Come Alive! event will be held Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Melissa L. Penfield Park.
The event, which features food, music and fun, was re-scheduled from an August date due to heavy rain.
The event Thursday will feature live music by local musician Josh West, and food will be provided by Tammy’s Lunch Box, Mr Ding a Ling and Love Peace and Grilled Cheese food trucks, and Chick-Fil-A.
Through a donation from Fidelis Care, a limited number of $5 food vouchers will be provided to be redeemed at the food trucks.
All event details can be found by visiting www.discoverplattsburgh.com/events.
This event wouldn’t be possible without Fidelis Care, a city news release said, and is brought to you by Schluter Systems, Community Bank, Northern Insuring, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry, CVPH, and Lake Champlain Pools, Spas and Stoves.
